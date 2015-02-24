NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. home prices rose again in
December and activity in the services sector expanded in
February at its fastest pace since October, but a gauge of
consumer confidence fell, according to reports published on
Tuesday.
Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen also noted on Tuesday
that the slowly improving U.S. economy may lead to a rise in
interest rates later this year in testimony she gave to
Congress.
U.S. single-family home prices rose in December, led by
strong increases in the western half of the United States, a
closely watched survey said.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas
gained 4.5 percent in December from the prior year. This was
above a Reuters poll of economists that forecast a rise of 4.3
percent, as well as the 4.3 percent growth rate in November.
"While prices and sales of existing homes are close to
normal, construction and new home sales remain weak," David
Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones
Indices, said in a statement.
"The softness in housing is despite favorable conditions
elsewhere in the economy: strong job growth, a declining
unemployment rate, continued low interest rates and positive
consumer confidence."
However, Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury
homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday and raised the low end of its full-year home delivery
forecast.
The company now expects to deliver 5,200 to 6,000 homes in
2015 at an average price of $725,000-$760,000. It had earlier
forecast deliveries of 5,000 to 6,000 homes at
$710,000-$760,000.
"More jobs and better jobs should boost household formations
and provide a basis for stronger housing demand," Executive
Chairman Robert Toll said.
U.S. construction on new homes rose 18.7 percent to a 1.07
million-unit annual pace in January, compared with a year
earlier, the Commerce Department's data showed last week.
Home Depot Inc, the world's No. 1 home improvement
chain, also posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
same-store sales on Tuesday, but the company warned a strong
U.S. dollar will likely hurt 2015 earnings.
U.S. homebuilders remain upbeat about market conditions,
according to a survey by the National Association of Home
Builders published last week.
However, U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in
February, pulling back from a multi-year high according to a
private sector report released on Tuesday.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes fell to 96.4, the lowest since September,
from an upwardly revised 103.8 in January..
A recent increase in gasoline costs from a six-year low may
be curbing the enthusiasm of some households after a plunge in
prices last year and a pickup in hiring helped confidence surge.
A gallon of regular gasoline cost an average $2.31 on Feb. 23
according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. While that is
still below last year's peak of $3.70, it is up from an almost
six-year low of $2.03 in January.
In other data, the U.S. services sector expanded in February
at its fastest pace since October, with businesses reporting
more orders because of improving economic conditions.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary, or "flash,"
reading of its Purchasing Managers Index for the service sector
rose to 57.0 in February from 54.2 in January.
The report far outpaced forecasts in a Reuters survey for a
February reading of 54.0. A reading over 50 signals expansion in
economic activity.
"While parts of the East Coast have struggled in the face of
adverse weather, other regions basked in unusually warm
temperatures, boosting business above seasonal norms," said
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, in a statement.
"Activity levels surged higher and inflows of new business
boomed as a result."
Markit last week said its flash U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index rose to 54.3 in February from
January's 53.9.
"Alongside the upturn signaled by the sister 'flash'
manufacturing PMI survey, the improved performance of the
service sector in February means the economy looks to be
enjoying yet another spell of robust growth in the first
quarter," Williamson said.
U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday, with the Dow and
S&P 500 at intraday records, as investors attempted to interpret
testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the state of
the economy and possible future interest rate rises.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Michael Connor and Chuck
Mikolocjzak in New York.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)