* Consumer prices fall 0.7 percent in January
* Consumer price index dips 0.1 percent from a year ago
* Core CPI rises 0.2 percent; up 1.6 percent from a year ago
* Core capital goods orders rise 0.6 percent in January
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. consumer prices fell
over the past year for the first time since 2009 as gasoline
prices continued to tumble, which could allow a cautious Federal
Reserve more room to hold off on raising interest rates.
Other data on Thursday showed a rebound in business
investment spending plans and a steadily firming labor market,
suggesting the move into deflation territory would be brief. In
addition, gasoline prices have been rising in recent weeks.
"We believe the Fed will wait until September before
achieving liftoff on interest rates and, even then, the process
of normalization will move at a glacial pace," said Diane Swonk,
chief economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index fell 0.1
percent in the 12 months through January, the first decline
since October 2009 and a sharp deceleration from December's 0.8
percent rise.
The CPI dropped 0.7 percent from December, the largest fall
in six years, after slipping 0.3 percent in the prior month.
The dollar was unfazed by the weak inflation backdrop,
rising more than one percent against a basket of currencies,
while poor demand at a monthly note auction undercut prices for
U.S. Treasuries. Stocks on Wall Street fell.
Fed officials, who have long viewed the energy-driven drop
in inflation as transitory, could take comfort from a rise in
underlying price pressures last month.
The U.S. central bank has a 2 percent inflation target and
tracks a price measure that is running even lower than the CPI.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers this week that the
central bank's policy-setting committee "needs to be reasonably
confident that over the medium-term inflation will move up
toward its 2-percent objective" before it starts to raise
interest rates.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose 0.2 percent last month after December's 0.1 percent
gain. Economists, however, believe the effects of lower energy
prices and a strong dollar still have to work their way through
to the core CPI, which could mean tame readings ahead.
"It will be some time before the Fed gets the necessary
confirmation that inflation will move back to target in the
medium term," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
The core CPI was lifted by increases in the cost of shelter,
recreation and apparel prices. In the 12 months through January,
the core CPI rose 1.6 percent after a similar gain in December.
OIL GLUT
Softer global demand and increased shale oil production in
the United States have caused an oil glut, causing crude prices
to plummet.
Domestic gasoline prices plunged 18.7 percent in January,
the biggest drop since December 2008, after falling 9.2 percent
in the prior month. Gasoline prices have now declined for seven
straight months.
Separately, the Commerce Department said non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending intentions, increased 0.6 percent last month
after a revised 0.7 percent fall in December.
The increase followed four straight months of decline.
"Companies are laying in supplies to meet the demand from
consumers down the road, so this is a positive for the outlook,"
said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank
in New York.
"The economy looks on solid footing to start the year, with
orders picking up and yes, there is some inflation out there."
Business investment has been hurt by a softening global
economy, as well as the strong dollar, which has dented the
overseas profits of some companies. Lower crude oil prices are
also undercutting demand for equipment in the oil field.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.3 percent last month after rising 0.3
percent in December.
Business spending was a drag on growth in the fourth
quarter, holding the economy to a 2.6 percent annualized growth
pace. First-quarter growth is currently forecast at around a 2.3
percent rate.
Another report from the Labor Department showed initial
claims for state unemployment benefits increased 31,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 313,000 in the week ended Feb. 21.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, rose 11,500 to 294,500 last week.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul
Simao and Andrea Ricci)