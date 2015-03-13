(Adds details, analyst comment, background, updates markets)
* Producer prices fall 0.5 percent in February
* Trade services decline by a record 1.5 percent
* PPI excluding food, energy and trade services unchanged
* Consumer sentiment falls in early March on bad weather
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. producer prices fell
in February for a fourth straight month, pointing to tame
inflation that could argue against an anticipated June interest
rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index
for final demand declined 0.5 percent as profit margins in the
services sector, especially gasoline stations, were squeezed,
and transportation and warehousing costs fell.
"The underlying message appears to be that pipeline
inflationary pressures remain quite weak, even as energy prices
have stabilized and gasoline prices have drifted modestly
higher," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
The PPI had dropped 0.8 percent in January. In the 12 months
through February, producer prices fell 0.6 percent, the first
decline since the series was revamped in 2009.
Economists had forecast the PPI rising 0.3 percent last
month and remaining unchanged from a year ago.
Prices for U.S. government debt gained marginally on the
inflation data. U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, as a strong
dollar threatened to erode the profits of multinational
companies and tumbling crude prices pressured energy firms
including Chevron Corp and Noble Corp.
While the weak inflation backdrop would normally be
associated with a struggling economy, there appears to be little
reason to worry given the fairly robust labor market.
"We would not take the producer prices report as a sign that
the economy is secretly rotten if you pull back the tarp and
take a look at the hull. The economy is creating millions of
jobs," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG
Union Bank in New York.
A separate report from the University of Michigan showed its
consumer sentiment index fell 4.2 points to 91.2 in early March.
Lower-income and middle-income households said harsh winter
weather had left them with high utility bills and disrupted
shopping and general business activity.
Bad weather and a now-settled labor dispute at ports on the
West Coast undercut economic activity early in the year.
First-quarter GDP growth estimates range as low as a 1.2
percent annual rate and as high as a 2.2 percent rate. The
economy expanded at a 2.2 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
JUNE HIKE STILL IN PLAY
The inflation data came ahead of next week's Fed meeting,
where policymakers are widely expected to signal the U.S.
central bank's openness to a June rate hike by dropping a pledge
to be "patient" in considering such a move because of labor
market strength.
With price pressures remaining muted and retail sales
extending their decline in February, the Fed could delay the
move until September.
"The Fed is probably going to hike even if inflation stays
low, whether it's June or September, because they are confident
about the strong labor market conditions ultimately leading to
higher inflation," said Michelle Girard, chief economist at RBS
in Stamford, Connecticut.
The Fed, which has a 2 percent inflation target, has kept
its key short-term interest rate near zero since December 2008.
Services accounted for 70 percent of the decline in the PPI
last month. The volatile trade services component, which mostly
reflects profit margins at retailers and wholesaler, fell a
record 1.5 percent in February.
It was pulled down by a 13.4 percent drop in margins at
gasoline service stations, reflecting a recent plunge in prices
at the pump. Profit margins also fell for apparel, footwear and
jewelry retailers, as well as for food and alcohol.
There also were declines in machinery, equipment, parts and
supplies wholesale margins, signs that a strong dollar - it has
appreciated more than 17 percent since July on a trade-weighted
basis - was helping to keep a lid on inflation.
A 1.5 percent drop in transportation and warehousing
services also weighed on producer prices last month. Energy
prices, which had been a drag on producer inflation in recent
months, were unchanged in February.
A key measure of underlying producer price pressures that
excludes food, energy and trade services was unchanged after a
record 0.3 percent drop in January.
"It suggests that the stronger dollar and second-round
effects from the decline in energy are still suppressing
pipeline inflation," said Blerina Uruci, an economist at
Barclays in New York.
