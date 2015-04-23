(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 23 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment aid edged up last week for a
third straight week, but the underlying trend continued to point
to solid momentum in the labor market.
Still, the rise in jobless claims and other data on Thursday
showing weak new home sales in March and factory activity this
month could heighten concerns about the economy's ability to
rebound strongly after stumbling at the start of the year.
Growth braked sharply as the economy was slammed by harsh
winter weather, weak global demand and a now-settled labor
dispute at West Coast ports. Activity also was constrained by a
strong dollar as well as lower energy prices, which cut into
domestic oil production.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 295,000 for the week ended April
18, the Labor Department said. Despite the increase, claims
remained for a seventh consecutive week below the 300,000
threshold, a level associated with a strengthening labor market.
"Overall, the level of claims remains low and is consistent
with a healthy labor market," said Michael Feroli, an economist
at JPMorgan in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher as a rise in crude
oil prices offset disappointing quarterly results from a handful
of large companies including Procter & Gamble Co, which
reported a steeper-than-expected drop in sales.
Prices for U.S. government debt rose, while the dollar fell
against a basket of currencies.
Last week's claims covered the period during which the
government canvassed employers for April's nonfarm payrolls
report. The four-week moving average of claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends as it irons out
week-to-week volatility, increased 1,750 last week to 284,500.
WEATHER-RELATED WEAKNESS
The four-week average of claims fell 20,750 between the
March and April survey periods, suggesting an acceleration in
job growth. Employment growth slowed sharply in March, with
nonfarm payrolls increasing by only 126,000, ending a 12-month
stretch of gains above 200,000.
But with the weakness mostly concentrated in the
weather-sensitive leisure and construction sectors, economists
downplayed the slowdown.
"The trend in claims ... continues to impress and runs
counter to the disappointment we saw in the March payrolls
report, suggesting it may be too early to draw conclusions about
the strength of the labor market from that one report," said
Derek Lindsey, an analyst at BNP Paribas in New York.
Federal Reserve officials have said they would like to see
further improvements in the labor market before raising interest
rates. The faltering economic growth early in the first quarter
has made a June rate hike less likely.
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero since December 2008.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said new home
sales declined 11.4 percent in March to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 481,000 units.
The drop, which was the biggest since July 2013, followed
three straight months of hefty gains, and February's sales pace
was revised up to the highest level in seven years.
New home sales, which account for 8.5 percent of the market,
were up 19.4 percent from a year ago.
"The trend is our friend when you take a step back and see
that new home sales are up significantly compared to this time
last year. We also saw supply increase, which will help
consumers as the spring home buying season kicks off," said Bill
Banfield, vice president at Quicken Loans in Detroit.
The outlook for the housing market remains upbeat against
the backdrop of a strengthening labor market and moves by the
government to ease credit conditions for first-time buyers.
Data on Wednesday showed that sales of previously owned
homes hit an 18-month high in March, while applications for home
loans last week vaulted to the highest level since June 2013.
In a third report, financial data firm Markit said factory
activity slowed in early April, but remained in expansionary
territory. Manufacturers reported a decline in export orders,
which they blamed on the stronger dollar and weak demand in
Europe.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)