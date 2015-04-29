* First-quarter growth forecast at 1.0 percent
* Weather, dollar and other factors expected to slow growth
* Consumer spending seen sluggish, business spending weak
* Growth seen rebounding; Fed seen on hold until September
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. economic growth likely
braked sharply in the first quarter as harsh weather dampened
consumer spending and energy companies struggling with low
prices cut spending, but there are signs activity is picking up.
Gross domestic product probably expanded at a 1.0 percent
annual rate, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That
would be a step down from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent pace
and mark the weakest reading in a year.
A strong dollar and a now-resolved labor dispute at normally
busy West Coast ports also likely constrained growth. With both
the weather and the ports dispute out of the way, economists
warn against reading too much into the expected growth slowdown.
"The first quarter is not a true reflection of the health of
the U.S. economy right now, it's not the beginning of a
downturn," said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard
Chartered Bank in New York.
The Commerce Department will release its snapshot of
first-quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday, just
hours before U.S. Federal Reserve officials conclude a two-day
policy meeting.
Policymakers at the central bank are expected to acknowledge
the softer growth, but shrug it off as temporary in a statement
they will issue after their gathering.
While there are signs the economy is pulling out of the soft
patch, data on home building, manufacturing, retail sales and
business investment suggest the rebound will lack the vigor seen
last year when the economy snapped back after being blindsided
by cold weather.
At the start of this year, many economists believed the Fed
would raise interest rates from near zero in June. Now, most of
the guessing centers around September.
"They are looking to see the extent of the bounce back in
activity. It leaves them in waiting mode," said Josh Feinman,
chief global economist at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in
New York.
HIBERNATING CONSUMERS
Economists estimate unusually cold weather in February
chopped off as much as half a percentage point from
first-quarter growth, with the port disruptions shaving off a
further 0.3 percentage point.
The weather impact is expected to be seen in weakness in
consumer spending.
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is expected to have slowed
sharply after expanding in the fourth quarter at its quickest
pace since early 2006, even though households enjoyed huge
savings from a big drop in gasoline prices.
"We expect them to spend the windfall in the coming
quarters," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Construction also likely took a hit from the weather.
There were probably other areas of weakness.
Business investment was likely undermined by lower energy
prices, which have cut into domestic oil production.
Schlumberger, the world's No. 1 oil-field services
provider, has slashed its capital spending plans for this year
by about $500 million to $2.5 billion, while competitor
Halliburton cut its by about 15 percent to $2.8 billion.
While companies have not given a time frame, economists
believe the bulk of the spending cuts were front-loaded into the
first quarter, and they expect energy-related investment cuts
will present less of a drag on growth in the April-June quarter.
The weather and energy-related spending cuts are expected to
have put a damper on investment in nonresidential structures,
which is expected to have contracted for the first time in two
years.
Businesses also likely continued to carefully manage their
inventory, which could result in restocking making no
contribution to growth for a third straight quarter.
The dollar, which gained 4.5 percent against the currencies
of the United States' main trade partners in the first quarter,
probably weighed on trade, as did the West Coast ports dispute.
The dollar is expected to remain an economic headwind in the
quarters ahead. Economists estimate it will reduce growth by 0.6
percentage point this year.
