(Recasts with final auto sales data)
* Manufacturing activity muted, strong dollar cited
* Auto sales slow in April after March's robust pace
* Consumer sentiment rises in April from March
* Construction spending hits six-month low in March
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. factory activity failed
to gain steam in April after slowing for five straight months
and demand for automobiles softened, suggesting the economy was
struggling to find momentum after growth almost stalled in the
first quarter.
Other data on Friday showed construction spending hit a
six-month low in March, also indicating that the anticipated
acceleration in growth in the second quarter could disappoint.
That could see the Federal Reserve delaying raising interest
rates until later this year.
The economy expanded at a 0.2 percent annual pace in the
first three months of the year, slammed by bad weather, a strong
dollar and a now-resolved labor dispute at the West Coast ports,
as well as lower oil prices, which have undercut domestic energy
production.
"The reacceleration in growth will not come fast enough for
many, especially those looking for a liftoff by the Fed to
happen sooner," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow
Financial in New York.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity was at 51.5 in April, matching the
March reading, which had been the lowest since May 2013.
The index had declined since November and economists had
expected it to rise to 52 in April. A reading above 50 indicates
expansion in the manufacturing sector.
While new orders rose last month, a gauge of factory
employment contracted for the first time since May 2013 and
recorded its lowest reading since September 2009.
Manufacturing has been hit by the dollar's 12 percent
appreciation against the currencies of the United States' main
trading partners since June.
The buoyant currency has hurt export growth and profits of
multinational corporations, including Procter & Gamble Co
, the world's largest household products maker, and
prompted Colgate-Palmolive and healthcare conglomerate
Johnson & Johnson to cut their profit forecasts for the
full year.
Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home
appliances, lowered its profit forecast and sales outlook for
2015.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, is also being pressured by the lower oil prices,
which have caused oil-field companies to slash spending on
exploration and well drilling.
Caterpillar Inc has warned the dollar and weak oil
prices will hurt profits this year.
U.S. stocks closed higher. The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies, while U.S. Treasury debt prices fell.
REGAINING FOOTING
Separately, auto sales fell to an annualized pace of 16.45
million vehicles last month from a 17.15 million-unit rate in
March. However, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales in April on
robust demand for trucks, and crossover and sports utility
vehicles.
Demand for autos is likely to pick up in the months ahead.
In another report, the University of Michigan said its overall
index on consumer sentiment rose to 95.9 this month, the second
highest level since 2007, from 93.0 in March.
Consumers were upbeat about both current conditions and
expectations for the future. More consumers said it was a good
time to buy a major household item and a vehicle. There was also
an increase in consumers saying it was a good time to buy and
sell a house, which should support home sales.
"This suggests that there may be some upside risk for
durable goods spending in the second quarter ... and that
perhaps housing market activity will pick up in the months
ahead," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In a fourth report, the Commerce Department said
construction spending slipped 0.6 percent to an annual rate of
$966.6 billion in March, the lowest level since September.
Construction spending was weighed down by a 1.6 percent
decline in private residential construction spending, the
biggest such decline since June. Public construction outlays
were also weak.
"We think the outlook for residential construction is
positive in 2015 as household formation appears to have picked
up and as house price gains have remained firm," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea
Ricci)