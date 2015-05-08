(Corrects second paragraph to say jobless rate dropped
one-tenth of a percentage point, not one percentage point)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 223,000 in April
* Unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise three cents
* Employment report shows economy growing after Q1 slump
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 8 U.S. job growth rebounded last
month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low
of 5.4 percent, signs of a pick-up in economic momentum that
could keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates
this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 as gains in services
sector jobs offset weakness in mining, the Labor Department said
on Friday. The one-tenth of a percentage point decline in the
unemployment rate to its lowest level since May 2008 came even
as more people piled into the labor market.
However, March payrolls were revised to show only 85,000
jobs created, the smallest since June 2012. That resulted in
39,000 fewer jobs added in February and March than previously
reported.
Still the solid report, which showed steady gains in hourly
earnings, suggested underlying strength in the economy at the
start of the second quarter after growth hit a soft patch at the
start of the year.
The economy wobbled in the first quarter and may have even
contracted as it was buffeted by bad weather, port disruptions,
a strong dollar and deep spending cuts by energy firms.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising
224,000 and the unemployment rate ticking down to 5.4 percent.
The Fed is likely to hold off tightening monetary policy for
at least a few more months given the headwinds to growth from
the dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector, and a desire
among officials to get a firmer fix on the economy's trajectory.
The U.S. central bank has kept overnight interest rates near
zero since December 2008.
The drop in the unemployment rate pushed it within a whisker
or two of the 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent range that most Fed
officials consider consistent with full employment. The labor
force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans
who are employed or at least looking for a job, rose 0.1
percentage point to 62.8 percent last month.
Average hourly earnings rose three cents in April, which
took the year-on-year gain to 2.2 percent.
While still tepid, the wage increases are a boost for
consumer spending, which bodes well for the broader economy.
Last month, the government said the economy expanded by only
a 0.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, but a report
earlier this week showing a wider-than-forecast trade deficit
suggests GDP actually shrank.
There was a broad-based acceleration in job growth in April,
with the exception of the mining sector, where a plunge in crude
oil prices has undercut energy production.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oil-field services
provider, said last month it would cut a further 11,000 jobs,
bringing total layoffs this year to 20,000. Baker Hughes
and Halliburton have also announced thousands of
redundancies.
Mining payrolls fell 15,000, logging the fourth straight
month of declines. Manufacturing employment increased 1,000
after being flat in March as factories struggle with a strong
dollar. Construction payrolls jumped 45,000 after falling 9,000
in March. Private services employment rose 182,000 and
government payrolls increased 10,000.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)