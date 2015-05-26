(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Core capital goods orders rise 1.0 percent in April
* March's core capital goods orders revised higher
* Core capital goods shipments rise 0.8 percent
* Consumer confidence rises in May, house prices up in March
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 26 A gauge of U.S. business
investment spending plans rose solidly for a second straight
month in April and consumer confidence perked up this month,
signs economic growth was picking up after sputtering in the
first quarter.
The firming growth picture was also bolstered by other data
on Tuesday showing a surge in new home sales last month and
sturdy gains in overall house prices in March, which should
boost household equity and support consumer spending.
Economists said the upbeat reports after a stream of weak
data, including industrial production, trade and retail sales,
kept the Federal Reserve on track to start raising interest
rates later this year.
"These are likely just the first of what is expected to be a
large number of reports showing the economy is bursting with new
activity as we head into spring and summer months after what was
a pretty lousy winter cold weather-wise," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, rose 1.0 percent last month after an upwardly
revised 1.5 percent increase in March.
The so-called core capital goods orders were previously
reported to have risen 0.6 percent in March and last month's
increase outpaced Wall Street's forecast for a 0.4 percent gain.
Business spending slackened as a sharp decline in energy
prices forced oilfield companies, including Schlumberger
and Halliburton, to slash their capital expenditure
budgets. Investment was undermined by a strong dollar, which has
squeezed profits of multinational corporations.
The increase in core capital goods orders offers cautious
optimism that business spending outside the energy sector will
pick up in the coming months and support manufacturing.
In a separate report, the Conference Board said its index of
consumer attitudes rose to 95.4 this month from 94.3 in April.
Consumers' outlook for the labor market improved, with more
households saying they expect more jobs in the months ahead.
There was an increase in households saying jobs are "plentiful,"
but there was also a rise in those who viewed employment as
"hard to get."
"The pickup in consumer confidence is encouraging as it
could be an early indication that a rebound in consumer spending
activity, which will be essential to resuscitating the flagging
U.S. economic recovery, could be on the horizon," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies on the
upbeat data, while U.S. stocks fell. U.S. government debt prices
were higher.
INVESTMENT PICKING UP
Although order books at manufacturers remain lean, the core
capital goods data corroborates other surveys, including one on
small businesses, that showed a jump in capital expenditure
plans in April and May.
Economic growth slumped early in the year, largely blamed on
the adverse weather, the strong dollar and spending cuts in the
energy sector, as well as labor disruptions at one of the
country's main ports.
Last month, shipments of core capital goods - which are used
to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross
domestic product measurement - rose 0.8 percent after a 1.0
percent increase in March.
In another report the Commerce Department said new home
sales increased 6.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate
of 517,000 units in April. That added to last week's
groundbreaking data in suggesting housing was gaining momentum
after treading water for much of last year.
The firming housing market tone was underscored by a fourth
report showing single-family home prices rose solidly in March
from a year earlier.
The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas increased 5 percent after a similar gain in February.
Economists believe housing will take the baton from the
lethargic manufacturing sector. Housing is being buoyed by a
strengthening jobs market, which is encouraging young adults to
set up their own households.
While higher home prices could reduce affordability, they
could encourage more homeowners to put their houses on the
market and builders to break more ground, which could ease
supply constraints and spur sales.
In addition, higher home values boost household net worth,
which is positive for consumer spending.
"But what we really need to see is the higher prices
inducing builders to actually build more homes," said Joel
Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania. "That would accelerate growth."
