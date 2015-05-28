(Recasts with housing data, adds analyst comments)
* Pending home sales rise 3.4 percent in April to nine-year
high
* Weekly jobless claims up 7,000, below 300,000 for 12 weeks
* Continuing claims up; four-week average lowest since 2000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 28 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes rose for a fourth straight month in April to a
nine-year high, buoying the outlook for the housing market and
the overall economy.
While other data on Thursday showed an unexpected increase
in new applications for unemployment benefits, filings remained
at levels consistent with a tightening labor market.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, increased 3.4
percent to 112.4, the highest level since May 2006.
Generally contracts become sales after a month or two, and
last month's increase pointed to a pick-up in home resales after
they lost momentum in April. Economists had forecast pending
home sales rising only 0.9 percent last month.
"Today's report suggests we may see continued strength in
resales in the months ahead. However, the current low inventory
levels, which are placing upward pressure on home prices, remain
a bit of a downside risk," said Derek Lindsey, an economist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
The jobless claims and housing data joined upbeat reports on
consumer confidence and business spending plans that have hinted
the economy might finally be gaining steam as some drags on
growth in the first quarter either fade or ease.
April data on retail sales and industrial production had
pointed to modest growth early in the second quarter.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt slipped, while the dollar was
little changed against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks were
trading lower as traders worried Greece could default on its
debt repayments.
Firming housing and the tightening jobs market will likely
keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this
year.
JOBS SUPPORTING HOUSING
Housing is being supported by the strengthening labor
market, which is encouraging young adults to move out of their
parents' basements and setting up their own households.
While tight inventories are pushing up house prices and
constraining activity, there is hope higher home values will
encourage more homeowners to put their houses on the market and
builders to break more ground on new projects.
An accelerating housing market would pick up some of the
slack from weak business investment, which has been undermined
by deep spending cuts in the energy sector in response to a
sharp drop in oil prices.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits rose 7,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 282,000 for the week ended May 23.
While that confounded economists' expectations for a drop to
270,000, claims stayed below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a firming jobs market, for a 12th straight week, an
unusually long stretch given a sluggish economic backdrop.
"The data have reinforced our view that the underlying trend
in growth has not weakened significantly and that employment
growth remains more than strong enough to keep unemployment
trending down," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at
High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Outside the energy sector, which has suffered thousands of
job losses because of the lower oil prices, layoffs remain
subdued even as economic growth struggles to rebound strongly
after slumping at the start of the year.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 11,000 to
2.22 million in the week ended May 16.
The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing
claims, which irons out week-to-week volatility, fell to its
lowest level since November 2000.
Continuing claims covered the period during which the
government surveyed households for May's unemployment rate.
The four-week average declined 70,250 between the April and May
survey periods, suggesting a dip in the jobless rate from a near
seven-year low of 5.4 percent last month.
"The continuing claims data continue to point to slack in
the labor market diminishing," said John Ryding, chief economist
at RDQ Economics in New York.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)