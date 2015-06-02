(Adds final auto sales figure, analyst comment, updates market)
* Factory orders fall 0.4 percent in April
* Orders excluding transportation flat for second month
* April core capital goods orders revised down to show drop
* Auto sales rise strongly in May, could boost consumer
spending
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 2 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell in April on weak demand for transportation equipment
and other goods, suggesting that manufacturing remained
constrained by a strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy
sector.
The outlook for manufacturing and the broader economy,
however, got a lift from another report on Tuesday showing
automobile sales in May rising at their briskest pace in a
decade.
"The outlook for manufacturing is modestly positive. Demand
from consumers and businesses is growing slowly. Households are
gradually boosting their spending on manufactured goods," said
Gus Faucher, a senior economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh.
New orders for manufactured goods slipped 0.4 percent after
increasing 2.2 percent in March. Factory orders have declined in
eight of the last nine months. Economists had forecast orders to
be unchanged in April. Excluding the volatile transport
component, orders were flat for a second straight month.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, has been hit by the dollar and lower crude oil
prices, which are pressuring the profits of multinational
corporations and oil-field firms.
Orders for transportation equipment fell 2.4 percent in
April. There also were declines in orders for information
technology equipment, computers and related products, and
consumer goods.
Separately, auto sales last month rose to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 17.79 million units, the strongest since
summer 2005, up from a 16.50 million-unit pace in April.
General Motors Co reported a 3 percent increase. Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles said sales rose 4
percent. Ford Motor Co's sales, however, fell 1 percent as
demand for its F-Series pickup trucks slackened.
Strong auto sales could buoy May consumer spending, which
was flat in April after households cut back on purchases of
motor vehicles. A rebound in consumer spending, which accounts
for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is being
eyed after slowing down sharply in the first quarter.
Consumer spending was sluggish even as households got a
boost from cheaper gasoline and steadily rising wages.
CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC
"We have been looking for a bounce back in consumption
growth following the puzzlingly weak April data and today's
sales reports from auto manufacturers suggest these gains are
starting to materialize," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at
Barclays in New York.
The dollar fell sharply against the euro on hopes that
Greece would reach a deal with its creditors. Prices for U.S.
government also dropped, while U.S. stocks rose marginally.
There is cautious hope that consumer spending will offset
the drag on growth from continued cutbacks in business spending.
Gross domestic product contracted at a 0.7 percent annual
rate in the first three months of the year.
Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard warned on Tuesday
the economic weakness at the start of the year could be more
than transitory, citing the dollar and sluggish business
investment.
The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense
capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of
business confidence and spending plans, fell 0.3 percent in
April instead of the 1.0 percent advance reported last month.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are
used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross
domestic product report, were revised down to show only a 0.5
percent gain in April instead of the previously reported 0.8
percent rise.
Lower oil prices prompted Schlumberger, the world's
top oil-field services provider, and rival Halliburton
to slash their capital expenditure for this year.
Multinational corporations including Procter & Gamble Co
, the world's largest household products maker, and
Whirlpool Corp, the global home appliances giant, have
warned that the dollar will hurt profits this year.
But there are signs the downturn could be nearing its end as
the dollar rally fades, the supply chain normalizes after being
disrupted by a labor dispute at West Coast ports and business
spending outside the energy sector picks up.
A report on Monday showed factory activity rising for the
first time in seven months in May and new orders increasing
solidly.
"We are moving past the weakest period for energy-related
capex ... which should be a positive development for the
manufacturing sector," said Daniel Silver, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
