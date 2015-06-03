(Corrects percent drop in sixth paragraph to 19.2 percent from
26.6 percent)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. trade
deficit narrowed in April on a drop in imports, which surged in
March following the end of a West Coast ports labor dispute,
while companies picked up their hiring in May after a pullback
the previous month.
The data supported the notion the U.S. economy has recovered
somewhat from a first-quarter contraction and bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve may consider raising interest
rates later this year.
Economists cautioned that a second-quarter economic rebound
remains modest due to a strong dollar, a recent rise in oil
costs and sluggish demand abroad.
"The takeaway for now is that the massive drag from trade
activity is beginning to unwind, though this sector is likely to
remain a modest drag on activity this quarter on account of the
strong dollar, higher energy prices and weak global demand,"
said Millan Mulraine, deputy head of U.S. strategy at TD
Securities.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said the trade gap
narrowed to $40.9 billion from March's revised deficit of $50.6
billion. The March deficit was previously reported at $51.4
billion.
The 19.2 percent drop in the April trade deficit was the
largest decrease since early 2009.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit
falling to $44 billion.
Imports fell 3.3 percent to $230.8 billion as West Coast
ports, a key entry point for goods to and from Asia, cleared a
backlog created by a labor dispute that was settled earlier this
year.
Exports increased 1.0 percent to $189.9 billion in April. A
stronger U.S. dollar has in recent months made U.S. goods and
services less affordable abroad.
Exports of U.S. services edged up to $60.9 billion, the
highest ever recorded.
The April petroleum deficit stood at $6.8 billion, the
lowest since March 2002.
Meanwhile, private employers added 201,000 jobs in May, the
most since January, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
That was in line with analyst forecasts and higher than a
revised 165,000 jobs in April, which were the fewest since
January 2014.
U.S. stock indexes were trading higher after the data, while
prices for U.S. Treasuries fell. The dollar was weaker against a
basket of currencies.
The ADP data came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes
both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.
employment to have grown by 225,000 jobs in May, largely in line
with April's 223,000 increase. The unemployment rate is seen
holding at a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Elvina Nawaguna in Washington; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli and Paul Simao)