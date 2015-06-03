(Adds info from Fed's latest Beige Book)
* Monthly trade deficit contracts sharply
* U.S. firms hire most workers since January - ADP
* U.S. services growth slows in May - ISM, Markit
* U.S. Fed sees "modest" to "moderate" growth - Beige Book
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 3 The U.S. trade deficit narrowed
in April on a drop in imports, which surged in March following
the end of a West Coast ports labor dispute, while companies
picked up their hiring in May after a pullback the previous
month.
The data supported the notion the U.S. economy has recovered
somewhat from a first-quarter contraction and bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve may consider raising interest
rates later this year.
Not all the news on Wednesday was as encouraging.
Two private reports signaled slower growth in the U.S.
services sector, which has propped up the economy as it faced
drags from a strong dollar, a recent rise in oil costs and
sluggish demand abroad.
"This is consistent with modest growth. It's enough for the
Fed to consider tightening. September is very much on the
table," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial
in New York.
U.S. central bank, which will hold a policy meeting June
16-17, concurred with that view in its latest Beige Book
released on Wednesday.
This collection of anecdotes on the economy from early April
to late May showed U.S. growth will continue at a "modest" to
"moderate" pace, despite weakness in metal and energy industries
and a strong dollar crimping exports.
U.S. stock indexes gained 0.4-0.5 percent after the data.
The dollar and prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, which traders
said was due more to the selling of German Bunds and gains in
the euro after the European Central Bank upgraded its inflation
outlook.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said the trade gap
narrowed to $40.9 billion from March's revised deficit of $50.6
billion. The 19.2 percent drop in the April trade deficit was
the largest decrease since early 2009, and the deficit was about
$3 billion less than forecast.
Imports fell 3.3 percent to $230.8 billion as West Coast
ports, a key gateway for goods to and from Asia, cleared a
backlog created by a labor dispute that was settled earlier this
year.
Exports increased 1.0 percent to $189.9 billion in April
with foreign sales of U.S. services edging up to a record high
of $60.9 billion. In recent months, the strength of the dollar
has made U.S. goods and services more expensive abroad.
The April petroleum deficit stood at $6.8 billion, the
lowest since March 2002.
The latest trade data led Morgan Stanley to raise its
forecast of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.7
percent from 2.2 percent.
EYES ON PAYROLLS
Meanwhile, private employers added 201,000 jobs in May, the
most since January, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
That was in line with analyst forecasts and higher than a
revised 165,000 jobs in April, which were the fewest since
January 2014.
The ADP data came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes
both public and private-sector employment.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.
employment to have grown by 225,000 jobs in May, similar to
April's 223,000 increase. The unemployment rate is seen holding
at a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent.
Flying in the face of the better trade and jobs outlook,
other data showed services industries booked fewer new orders
last month.
Financial firm Markit said its final May reading of its
Purchasing Managers Index for the services industry slipped to
56.2, its lowest since January.
The Institute for Supply Management's own services sector
gauge fell to 55.7 last month, its weakest since April 2014.
(Additional reporting by Elvina Nawaguna in Washington; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli, Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)