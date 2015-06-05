(Adds details, Breakingviews link, updates markets to close)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 280,000 in May
* Unemployment rate rises to 5.5 percent from 5.4 percent
* Average hourly earnings increase eight cents
* Sturdy job gains seen bringing Fed closer to hiking rates
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. job growth accelerated
sharply in May and wages picked up, signs of strong momentum in
the economy that bolster prospects for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike in September.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, the Labor Department said on Friday.
While the unemployment rate rose to 5.5 percent from a near
seven-year low of 5.4 percent in April, that was because more
people, including new college graduates, entered the labor
force, indicating confidence in the jobs market.
"Today's strong jobs report shows that the underlying trend
in the economy is continuing to improve. This leaves the Fed on
course to start hiking rates in September," said Michelle Meyer,
senior economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
The report joined May automobile sales and manufacturing
data in suggesting economic activity was gaining traction after
a slow start in the second quarter.
Doubts had sprung up in financial markets over whether the
Fed would be able to raise rates this year after a first-quarter
contraction in GDP and a string of weak data in April, including
soft figures on consumer spending and industrial production.
The jobs data helped dispel those doubts. The dollar raced
to a 13-year peak versus the yen and surged against the euro.
Prices for U.S. government debt fell sharply, with the yield on
the two-year note rising to a more than four-year high.
Stocks on Wall Street ended mostly lower.
Average hourly earnings, which had long been the missing
piece in the jobs recovery and one closely watched by Fed
policymakers, rose eights cents. In addition, payrolls for March
and April were revised to show 32,000 more jobs created than
previously reported, giving the report a healthy glow.
Traders in futures markets brought up their expectations for
a rate hike to October from December. Fed
officials, who have kept overnight borrowing costs near zero
since December 2008, meet on June 16-17 to plot their course.
GAINING MOMENTUM
"First-quarter GDP is looking even more anomalous, and some
of the recent growth concerns should be mollified by the latest
job growth figures," said Michael Feroli, an economist JPMorgan
in New York.
Economists had forecast payrolls rising 225,000 last month,
with the unemployment rate steady. May's payroll gains lifted
job growth above last year's average of 260,000 jobs per month.
Despite May's rise in the jobless rate, it remains not too
far from the 5.0-5.2 percent range that most Fed officials
consider consistent with full employment.
Policymakers will also be encouraged by the return of some
discouraged job seekers to the labor market.
The labor force participation rate, or the share of
working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a
job, increased 0.1 percentage point to 62.9 percent, a
four-month high. The number of discouraged workers in May was
the lowest since October 2008, and the percentage of the
working-age population employed hit its highest level since June
2009.
"These formerly frustrated workers are returning to the
labor force as a pick-up in hiring activity and record-high job
openings have been increasing their chances of finding a job,"
said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research
in New York.
In May, 28.6 percent of the unemployed had been out of work
for 27 weeks or more, the lowest rate in six years. A broad
measure of joblessness that includes people who want to work but
have given up searching and those working part-time because they
cannot find full-time employment was unchanged at 10.8 percent.
Last month's increase in average hourly earnings took the
year-on-year gain to 2.3 percent, the largest rise since August
2013. The mix of jobs gains and higher wages lifted the
aggregate weekly payrolls index, a proxy for take-home wages,
0.5 percent in May and 4.9 percent over the year.
Further gains are expected given firming demand for
entry-level workers and a better composition of jobs that are
being created. In addition, many states have raised the minimum
wage and some corporations are increasing pay for workers.
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United
States, this week announced it would raise minimum wages for
more than 100,000 U.S. workers, its second wage hike this year.
Payroll gains last month were broad-based, though the mining
sector purged jobs again as it continued to work through the
thousands of cuts announced by oil-field companies. The 18,000
mining jobs lost in May marked a fifth straight monthly decline.
Among sector heavyweights, Schlumberger has
announced about 20,000 layoffs this year, while Baker Hughes
and Halliburton are also cutting thousands of
jobs.
Manufacturing employment increased 7,000, while construction
employment payrolls rose by 17,000.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim
Ahmann)