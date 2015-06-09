(Adds details, background, analyst comments)
* U.S. job openings increase to highest level since 2000
* Small business confidence rises to five-month high in May
* Wholesale inventories increase in April, sales surge
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. job openings surged to a
record high in April and small business confidence perked up in
May, suggesting the economy was regaining speed after stumbling
at the start of the year.
The economy's stronger tone was reinforced by other data on
Tuesday showing a solid rise in wholesale inventories in April,
in part as oil prices stabilized.
"This is more confirmation that the economy is indeed
emerging from that soft patch in the first quarter and can still
pick up even faster in the next few months," said Chris Rupkey,
chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 5.2 percent to
a seasonally adjusted 5.4 million in April, the highest level
since the series began in December 2000, the Labor Department
said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
(JOLTS).
Hiring slipped to 5.0 million from 5.1 million in March.
Economists say the lag in hiring suggests that employers cannot
find qualified workers for the open positions.
The number of unemployed job seekers per open job, a measure
of labor market slack, fell to 1.6 in April, the lowest since
2007 and down from 1.7 in March.
"On balance, we read the April JOLTS data as suggesting
labor market momentum remains intact in the second quarter and
labor market slack continues to diminish," said Jesse Hurwitz,
an economist at Barclays in New York.
The JOLTS report is one of the indicators being closely
watched by Federal Reserve policymakers as they contemplate
raising interest rates this year. The U.S. central bank has kept
the short-term lending rate near zero since December 2008.
Tightening labor market conditions were corroborated by a
separate report from the National Federation of Independent
Business that showed confidence among small businesses rising to
a five-month high in May.
The share of businesses saying they could not fill open
positions also increased to 29 percent last month, matching
February's reading, which was the highest since April 2006.
REGAINING STEAM
The economy contracted at a 0.7 percent annual pace in the
first quarter and growth got off to a slow start in the second
quarter, in part because of the lingering effects of a strong
dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector.
But a surge in job growth and automobile sales as well as
gains in May factory activity suggest the economy is
strengthening.
Prices for U.S. government debt fell, while U.S. stock
indexes edged up. The dollar slipped against a basket of
currencies.
In a third report, the Commerce Department said wholesale
inventories increased 0.4 percent in April after rising 0.2
percent in March. Inventories are a key component of gross
domestic product changes.
The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the
calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - rose 0.2
percent, prompting economists at Barclays to bump up their
second-quarter growth estimate by one-tenth of a percentage
point to a 2.9 percent annualized rate.
Sales at wholesalers surged 1.6 percent in April, the
largest rise since March of last year. Sales had been weak since
last August, in part due to the negative impact of lower oil
prices on the value of petroleum goods sales.
That had led to an accumulation of inventory, leaving
wholesalers with little appetite to buy more merchandise.
Petroleum sales jumped 4.9 percent in April.
At April's sales pace it would take 1.29 months to clear
shelves, down from 1.30 months in March. An inventory-to-sales
ratio that high usually means an unwanted inventory buildup,
which would require businesses to liquidate stocks. That would
weigh on manufacturing and economic growth.
Economists, however, caution against reading too much into
the elevated inventory-to-sales ratio, given the role that oil
prices have played in depressing the value of petroleum goods
sales.
Still, they expect an inventory drawdown in the quarters
ahead, which is one of the reasons for less robust
second-quarter GDP growth estimates. Inventories added a third
of a percentage point to first-quarter GDP.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)