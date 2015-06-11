(Adds household wealth data, economists raising Q2 GDP
estimates)
* Retail sales rise 1.2 percent in May
* April, March retail sales revised higher
* Core retail sales increase 0.7 percent, April revised up
* Weekly jobless claims rise marginally
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. retail sales surged in
May as households boosted purchases of automobiles and a range
of other goods even as they paid a bit more for gasoline, the
latest sign economic growth is finally gathering steam.
While other data on Thursday showed a slight increase in new
applications for unemployment benefits, the number remained in
territory associated with a tightening labor market. The firming
economy could likely prompt the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in September.
"Today's data, including the trend-like jobless claims
number, keep September firmly in place as a credible option for
the Fed," said Anthony Karydakis, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak in New York.
Retail sales increased 1.2 percent last month after an
upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in April, the Commerce
Department said. April sales were previously reported to have
been unchanged. March sales were also revised to show them
rising 1.5 percent instead of 1.1 percent.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies on
the retail sales data.
U.S. stocks were trading higher, but off their session highs
after the International Monetary Fund broke off debt
negotiations with Greece, while U.S. government debt rose on
safe-haven buying.
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero since December 2008. Solid retail sales data added to
robust job growth in May and stabilizing manufacturing activity
in suggesting the economy was finding momentum after getting off
to a slow start in the second quarter.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services increased 0.7 percent last month
after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in April.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had forecast core retail sales rising 0.5 percent
after they were previously reported to have been flat in April.
March core retail sales were also revised up to show them
increasing 0.9 percent instead of 0.5 percent.
GROWTH PICTURE BRIGHTENING
The government's most recent growth estimate showed GDP
contracted at a 0.7 percent annual pace in the first quarter.
But revisions to March core retail sales together with
upbeat data on healthcare spending, as well as already-reported
revisions to construction spending, trade and wholesale
inventory data suggest that output was probably not that weak.
"It is now possible that GDP didn't actually contract in the
first quarter," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto.
Second-quarter GDP growth expectations were also boosted by
a second report from the Commerce Department showing retail
inventories, excluding autos, in April recorded their biggest
increase since November 2013.
Based on the core retail sales and inventory data, Barclays
raised its second-quarter GDP estimate by three-tenths of a
percentage point to a 3.2 percent pace.
Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast by three-tenths of a
percentage point to a 3.1 percent rate, while forecasting firm
Macroeconomic Advisers now sees growth expanding at a 2.5
percent rate instead of 2.1 percent.
Consumer spending is likely to remain fairly strong in the
coming months, supported by high savings, rising house prices
and a tightening labor market, economists say.
That was reinforced by another report from the Federal
Reserve showing household wealth increased $1.6 trillion in the
first quarter.
"We expect real consumer spending growth to be stronger in
the second half of the year," said Chris Christopher, an
economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
state unemployment benefits increased 2,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 279,000 for the week ended June 6.
It was the 14th straight week that claims held below the
300,000 threshold, which is usually associated with a firming
labor market. The government reported last week that 280,000
jobs were created in May, up from 221,000 in April.
Last month, overall retail sales were buoyed by a 2.0
percent jump in receipts at auto dealerships.
Sales at service stations rose 3.7 percent, reflecting a
rise in gasoline prices. There were gains in sales at electronic
and appliance, and furniture stores.
Sales at clothing stores surged 1.5 percent and receipts at
online stores climbed 1.4 percent. Sales of building materials
and garden equipment advanced 2.1 percent.
Americans also spent more money on hobbies and sports, and
frequented bars and restaurants.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)