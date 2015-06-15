(Adds details, housing data, updates markets)
* Industrial production falls 0.2 percent in May
* Manufacturing output slips 0.2 percent
* Mining production drops 0.3 percent
* New York state factory activity gauge falls in June
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. industrial production
unexpectedly fell in May as manufacturing and mining activity
remained weak, a sign that a strong dollar and spending cuts in
the energy sector continued to constrain economic growth.
The softness in the production side of the economy contrasts
starkly with recent upbeat data on retail sales, employment,
consumer and small business confidence, which have pointed to a
growth pickup after a sluggish start to the second quarter.
"Signs of spring remain largely absent in the industrial
sector. The challenges of the stronger dollar and drop in energy
prices linger," said Tim Quinlan, an economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Industrial output slipped 0.2 percent last month after
declining 0.5 percent in April, the Federal Reserve said on
Monday. Industrial production has been weak since December, and
economists had expected output to rise 0.2 percent last month.
The data was likely to get the attention of Fed policymakers
who meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, economists said.
The U.S. central bank is not expected to raise interest
rates at this week's policy meeting, but rather to wait until
later this year.
Industrial production last month was held down by a 0.2
percent drop in manufacturing output. Manufacturing has been
whacked by a strong dollar, which has eroded the profits of
multinational corporations.
Companies like Microsoft Corp and Procter & Gamble
Co, the world's largest household products maker, and
healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson have warned
the dollar will hit sales and profits this year.
The dollar has gained about 13.2 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
last June largely on expectations of tighter U.S. monetary
policy.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by Monday's data as
investors kept a wary eye on Greece, which inched closer to
defaulting on its debt. U.S. stocks were trading lower, while
the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. Prices for
U.S. government debt rose.
WEAK ORDERS
Although motor vehicle production, machinery, and computer
and electronic products increased last month, it was not enough
to offset the drag on manufacturing output from declines in the
production of electrical equipment, appliances and components,
fabricated metal products and wood products.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy and more than 72 percent of industrial production, was
also weighed down by falling output of nondurable goods such as
food and petroleum products.
It is likely to remain weak in the months ahead.
In a separate report, the New York Fed said its Empire State
general business conditions index dropped to a reading of minus
1.98 in June from 3.09 in May.
That was the weakest reading since January 2013 and the
second negative reading in the past three months. A gauge of new
orders contracted, while shipments edged down. Though a measure
of unfilled orders increased last month, it remained in
contraction territory, indicating order books remained weak.
"Manufacturers will continue to struggle with the impact of
the dollar's rise for some time yet," said Paul Ashworth, chief
U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
But given manufacturing's small share of the economy and
recent signs of a sharp pickup in growth in the non-factory
sectors, Ashworth said "there is every reason to believe that
GDP growth will average between 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent
annualized over the rest of this year."
That upbeat assessment was bolstered by a third report
showing confidence among homebuilders vaulted to an eight-month
high in June, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining
traction. Housing is expected to take up some of the slack from
weak manufacturing.
GDP contracted in the first quarter, slammed by bad weather,
port disruptions, dollar strength and energy sector spending
cuts.
Last month, mining production fell 0.3 percent, the fifth
straight monthly decline, as oil and gas well drilling and
servicing fell 7.9 percent after plunging 14.5 percent in April.
That took the cumulative drop since the end of 2014 to 51.8
percent. But the pace of decline in oil and gas well drilling
and servicing is moderating, suggesting the worst of the
spending cuts is over.
Companies like Schlumberger, the world's No. 1
oilfield services provider, and Halliburton have slashed
their capital spending budgets for this year.
Oil and gas production, however, increased 0.5 percent in
May. Unseasonably warm weather last month lifted demand for air
conditioning, leading to a 0.2 percent increase in utilities
production.
The amount of industrial capacity in use last month fell to
its lowest level since January 2014.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul
Simao)