* Consumer prices increase 0.4 percent in May
* Core CPI rises 0.1 percent
* Year-on-year CPI unchanged, core rises 1.7 percent
* Weekly jobless claims fall; mid-Atlantic factories expand
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. consumer prices in May
recorded their largest increase in more than two years as
gasoline prices surged, suggesting the drag on inflation from
lower oil prices was fading.
Other data on Thursday showed the economy was regaining
momentum after stumbling in the first quarter. The number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell
last week to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a six-month high in June.
Price stability and a strengthening economy, highlighted by
the tightening labor market, likely will push the Federal
Reserve a step closer to raising interest rates later this year.
Still, rate hikes will probably be gradual as a strong dollar
continues to dampen underlying price pressures.
"We think inflation will grind higher over the summer and
open the door to a September rate hike. At the same time, low
underlying inflation pressures mean the tightening cycle will
only be gradual," said Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist at
Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month after
gaining 0.1 percent in April, the Labor Department said. That
was the largest increase since February 2013, and left the CPI
unchanged in the 12 months through May after a 0.2 percent
yearly decline in April.
While energy prices are stabilizing, a strong dollar is
weighing on underlying inflation pressures.
The so-called core CPI, which excludes food and energy
costs, rose 0.1 percent, the smallest gain in five months, after
a 0.3 percent increase in April.
In the 12 months through May, the core CPI rose 1.7 percent,
slowing from a yearly increase of 1.8 percent in April.
The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday the economy was
expanding "moderately" and expressed confidence inflation would
gradually move toward its 2 percent target.
The Fed, which monitors a different inflation measure that
is running even lower than the CPI, has kept its short-term
lending rate near zero since December 2008.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, while the dollar
fell marginally against a basket of currencies. Prices for
longer-dated U.S. government debt fell.
In a second report, the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 267,000 for the week ended June 13. It was the 15th
straight week that claims held below 300,000, a threshold
usually associated with a firming labor market.
HEALTHY JOBS MARKET
The claims data covered the period in which the government
surveyed employers for the payrolls portion of June's employment
report. Jobless claims fell 8,000 between the May and June
survey periods, suggesting another month of solid job gains.
"The labor market appears to be in good health through the
June payroll survey period. This ongoing labor market resilience
is important, because it underpins our forecast of a rebound in
the economy during the remainder of 2015," said Guy Berger, an
economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Growth prospects were further boosted by a report from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank showing its business activity
index jumped to a reading of 15.2 in June, the highest level
since December, from 6.7 in May.
A reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
factories. Measures of new orders and shipments also rose to
their highest levels since November.
While manufacturers reported a rise in the cost of inputs,
they were also increasing prices for their goods, a trend that
supports the view that inflation will creep higher in the months
ahead.
The economy's firming tone was underscored by yet another
report, this one from the Conference Board showing its Leading
Economic Index rising 0.7 percent last month after a similar
gain in April.
"Both reports provided some support to the current
underlying narrative that the positive momentum in domestic
economic activity is being sustained," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
A 10.4 percent jump in gasoline prices in May accounted for
most of the increase in the CPI. It was the biggest increase
since June 2009, and followed a 1.7 percent decline in April.
While food prices were unchanged for a second straight
month, an outbreak of bird flu in some parts of the country that
has led to a shortage of eggs could push up prices.
Rents increased 0.3 percent last month. With the residential
vacancy rate near a 22-year low as a firming labor market boosts
household formation, shelter costs are likely to continue
rising. That, together with expectations that a tighter labor
market will spur stronger wage growth, is expected to limit the
drag on core inflation from the dollar.
There were increases in the cost of medical care, new motor
vehicles, airline fares, tobacco and alcoholic beverages last
month. But prices for apparel, used cars and trucks, and
household furnishings fell.
