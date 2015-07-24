(Adds analyst comments, updates markets)
* New homes sales fall 6.8 percent in June
* May sales revised down to show 1.1 percent drop
* Factory activity edges up in July; orders rise slightly
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 24 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell in June to a seven-month low and May's sales were
revised sharply down, but the data on Friday did little to
change the belief that the housing market recovery was shifting
into higher gear.
Sales of new homes account for only 8.1 percent of the
housing market and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month
basis. June's surprise decline and the May revisions also are at
odds with other housing data that have shown strong momentum.
"We should not get too worried about the signal from the new
home sales data at this point," said Daniel Silver, an economist
at JPMorgan in New York.
New home sales dropped 6.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 482,000 units, the lowest level since last
November, the Commerce Department said. May's sales pace was cut
to 517,000 units from the previously reported 546,000 units.
Despite two straight months of declines in new home sales,
the housing market recovery remains intact. New home sales were
up 18.1 percent compared to June of last year.
Housing is being supported by a tightening labor market,
which has unleashed demand from young adults. Government efforts
to ease lending conditions for first-time buyers through
mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac also have
helped.
A report on Wednesday showed home resales jumped to a more
than eight-year high in June. Data last week showed building
permits near an eight-year peak in June and housing starts
increasing solidly.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower on Friday, while
prices for U.S. government debt rose marginally. The dollar
firmed against a basket of currencies.
'ON AN UPSWING'
"We see no reason to change our view that housing activity
is on an upswing," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
The strong housing momentum suggests the economy remained on
solid ground despite a surprise drop in retail sales last month
and a struggling manufacturing sector, and should be able to
absorb an interest rate hike expected later this year.
The U.S. economy is on better footing than its global peers.
Data on Friday showed Chinese manufacturing contracted in July
to a 15-month low. Business activity in the euro zone slowed
this month, with the weakness blamed on the impact of Greece's
debt crisis.
U.S. manufacturing, which has been hobbled by a strong
dollar and spending cuts by energy companies, showed signs of
stabilizing in July.
In a separate report, financial data firm Markit said its
preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose
to 53.8 this month from a 20-month low of 53.6 in June. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion in the factory sector.
Despite the gain, manufacturers said investment spending
cuts in the energy sector continued to weigh on sales.
There was a modest rise in new work from abroad, which
ended three straight months of falling export sales across the
manufacturing sector. Still, manufacturers were cautious about
hiring.
"The Markit survey confirms that U.S. manufacturing is
likely to see only a sluggish pace of growth in the third
quarter," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in New
York.
Economists expect that housing will partly offset
manufacturing's drag on the economy this year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York.; Editing by Paul Simao)