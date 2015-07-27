(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Core capital goods orders rise 0.9 percent in June
* Durable goods orders increase 3.4 percent
* Core capital goods shipments dip 0.1 percent
* Report points to slight improvement in manufacturing
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 27 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans rebounded solidly in June after two straight
months of declines, suggesting the drag on manufacturing from
capital spending cuts was starting to ebb.
The signs of a slight improvement in factory activity are a
boost to the economic growth outlook heading into the second
half of the year and support views the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates later this year.
"This could be a sign that manufacturing activity is
starting to pick up again following the weak start to the year,"
said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
The Commerce Department said on Monday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, increased 0.9 percent last month after
dropping 0.4 percent in May. Economists had expected these
so-called core capital goods to increase 0.4 percent in June.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the report as an
8.5 percent plunge in Chinese stocks overnight sparked concerns
about the global economy. Stocks on Wall Street were trading
lower, while prices for U.S. government debt rose on safe-haven
bids. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Most economists expect the U.S. central bank will
raise interest rates in September. The Fed has kept its
short-term lending rate near zero since December 2008.
Deep investment spending cuts in the energy sector in the
aftermath of a more than 60 percent plunge in crude oil prices
last year have weighed on factory activity. But there are signs
that the energy spending rout is nearing an end.
Data on Friday showed U.S. energy firms added 21 oil rigs
last week, marking the third increase over the past 33 weeks and
bringing the total rig count to its highest since late May.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield
services provider said last week it believed the North American
rig count may be bottoming and that a slow rise in both land
drilling and completion activity could occur in the second half
of the year.
Schlumberger and rival Halliburton have slashed
their capital expenditure budgets for this year.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
Pointing to some moderation in the impact of weak energy
spending on manufacturing, the Dallas Fed, in a separate report
on Monday, said its general business activity index improved for
a second straight month in July. The index, however, remained in
negative territory.
Even if the energy drag on manufacturing eases, activity
will continue to be constrained by a strong dollar and slow
global demand, which have hurt profits of multinational
corporations such as Whirlpool Corp and Caterpillar Inc
. The dollar has gained 14.6 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
June 2014.
"A base appears to be forming in orders, but it remains to
be seen how reliable it is," said Chris Low, chief economist at
FTN Financial in New York.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, slipped 0.1 percent in June after a 0.3 percent
fall in May.
While that suggests business spending probably weighed on
second-quarter GDP, that is likely to be offset by strong
inventory growth. A Reuters survey forecast second-quarter
growth expanding at a 2.6 percent annual pace after output
contracted at a 0.2 percent rate at the start of the year.
The government will release its second-quarter GDP snapshot
on Thursday.
An 8.9 percent jump in transportation equipment boosted
overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from toasters
to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more - which
increased 3.4 percent last month.
Transportation was buoyed by a 66.1 percent surge in
aircraft orders, which reversed May's 31.6 percent plunge.
Boeing reported on its website that it had received 161
orders last month, up from only 11 in May.
Orders for automobiles and parts edged up 0.2 percent after
slipping 0.3 percent the prior month. Durable goods inventories
increased 0.4 percent, the largest gain since last December,
after falling 0.2 percent in May.
