* Rise in weekly jobless claims less than expected
* Four-week average of claims down 6,500
* Planned job cuts near four-year high on military layoffs
(Adds Challenger data, analyst comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 The number of Americans filing
new applications for unemployment benefits rose less than
expected last week, suggesting labor market conditions are
continuing to tighten.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 270,000 for the week ended Aug.
1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. It was the 22nd
consecutive week that claims held below the 300,000 threshold,
which is associated with a strengthening labor market.
"The unemployment claims are consistent with continued solid
job creation and a reduction in labor market slack over time,"
said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Economists had expected claims to rise to 273,000 last week.
The data has no bearing on Friday's employment report for July.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls
likely increased by 223,000 last month, matching June's gain.
Though job growth has slowed from last year's brisk pace,
the unemployment rate, at 5.3 percent, is near the 5.0 percent
to 5.2 percent range that most Federal Reserve officials
consider consistent with full employment.
Last week, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the jobs
market, describing employment gains as "solid." The U.S. central
bank, which is expected to raise interest rates this year for
the first time in nearly a decade, also said labor market slack
had diminished "since early this year."
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 6,500 to 268,250 last week.
U.S. stocks fell, while prices for U.S. Treasuries rose. The
U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies.
A separate report from global outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed planned job cuts by U.S.
employers surged 136 percent to near a four-year high of 105,696
workers in July.
The U.S. Army, which plans to eliminate about 57,000 troops
and civilian employees over the next two years, accounted for
more than half of the planned job cuts last month.
Economists, however, expect minimal impact on the labor
market from the layoffs, as military personnel are not included
in the monthly payrolls count.
"The impacts are expected to be almost negligible given the
size of the announced job cuts relative to the overall labor
force as well as the fact that unemployment rates for veterans
tend to not be that much different than unemployment rates for
non-veterans," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
Employers in the technology sector, including Microsoft
, Qualcomm and Intel Corp, announced
18,891 job cuts in July.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)