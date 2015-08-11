(Adds wholesale inventory data, updates markets)
* Productivity increases at 1.3 percent annual rate in Q2
* Productivity growth revised down for 2013
* Unit labor costs rise at a 0.5 percent rate in Q2
* Wholesale inventories rise 0.9 percent in June
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 U.S. nonfarm productivity
rebounded in the second quarter, but a weak underlying trend
suggested inflation could pick up more quickly than economists
have anticipated.
Productivity increased at a 1.3 percent annual rate in the
April-June period, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. But
productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose only
0.3 percent from a year ago.
In line with annual revisions to gross domestic product
published last week, first quarter productivity was revised to
show it falling at a 1.1 percent rate instead of the previously
reported 3.1 percent pace of decline.
"What it means is that inflation could be more problematic
down the road, but we haven't seen it yet. It's something to
think about long term," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at
TD Securities in New York.
Productivity is one of the metrics the Federal Reserve is
watching as it contemplates raising interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade. Economists had forecast productivity
rising at a 1.6 percent rate in the second quarter. The economy
grew at a 2.3 percent annual pace in the period.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data, with
investors focused on China's devaluation of its currency. U.S.
Treasuries prices were trading higher, while U.S. stocks and the
dollar fell.
Annual revisions showed productivity was unchanged in 2013,
the weakest annual reading since 1982. Productivity in 2013 was
previously reported to have increased at a 1.2 percent rate.
The average annual rate of productivity growth from 2007 to
2014 was revised down to 1.3 percent per year from 1.4 percent,
well below the long-term rate of 2.2 percent per year from 1947
to 2014.
OUTPUT GAP SHRINKING FASTER?
Growth in productivity is an important determinant of the
economy's non-inflationary speed limit. The downward revisions
suggested the economy's growth potential could be lower than the
1.5 percent to 2.0 percent pace that economists have been
estimating.
That would imply the spare capacity in the economy is being
squeezed out more quickly than thought and that inflation
pressures may take hold a bit faster than had been anticipated.
"We are growing much faster versus potential than we had
previously thought. So the output gap over the more recent time
frame looks like it is closing at a faster rate than we had
thought prior to GDP benchmark revisions," said Jacob Oubina,
senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"The faster you close the output gap, the faster you get to
that threshold where you start to see inflationary pressures."
But inflation remains benign for now. Unit labor costs, the
price of labor per single unit of output, rose at only a 0.5
percent rate in the second quarter after advancing at a
downwardly revised 2.3 percent pace in the first quarter.
They were previously reported to have increased at a 6.7
percent rate in the January-March period. Unit labor costs rose
2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2014.
Compensation per hour increased at a 1.8 percent rate in the
second quarter after rising at a downwardly revised 1.1 percent
pace in the first quarter.
Compensation was previously reported to have increased at a
3.3 percent rate in the first quarter. It was up 2.4 percent
compared to the second quarter of 2014.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed
wholesale inventories increased 0.9 percent in June, higher than
the 0.7 percent rise the government had forecast in the advance
second-quarter GDP estimate.
June data on factory inventories and imports published last
week suggested the GDP growth estimate could be revised to as
high as a 3 percent rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)