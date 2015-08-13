(Adds Goldman Sachs Q2 growth estimate, yuan inflation impact)
* July retail sales rise 0.6 percent, June sales revised up
* Core retail sales increase 0.3 percent
* Weekly jobless claims rise 5,000
* Four-week average of claims lowest since 2000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 U.S. retail sales rebounded
in July as households boosted purchases of automobiles and a
range of other goods, suggesting the economy was growing solidly
early in the third quarter and bolstering the case for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike.
While other data on Thursday showed a rise in new
applications for unemployment benefits last week, the trend
still firmly pointed to a tightening labor market.
"U.S. consumers are out there spending and driving a large
part of economic growth. It means the Fed will be confident that
the economy is still on fairly strong footing and supports the
view that they could raise rates in September," said Luke
Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust in Wilmington,
Delaware.
The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.6 percent
last month, broadly in line with economists' expectations, and
were unchanged in June, an upward revision from the previously
reported 0.3 percent drop. May's data was also revised higher,
adding to the report's upbeat tone.
Sales last month rose in most categories, with receipts at
auto dealerships increasing 1.4 percent after falling 1.5
percent in June.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, retail sales rose 0.3 percent after a revised 0.2
percent gain in June. These so-called core retail sales, which
correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of
gross domestic product, were previously reported to have dipped
0.1 percent in June.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, while U.S.
Treasury debt prices fell. The dollar rose against a basket of
currencies.
The retail sales data added to fairly strong July employment
and small business confidence reports in suggesting steady
economic momentum at the start of the third quarter. GDP grew at
a 2.3 percent annual pace in the April-June period.
Q2 GROWTH MUCH STRONGER
It also added to June data on factory inventories and
imports as well as upward revisions to May construction spending
figures in suggesting that growth in the second quarter was
probably much stronger than the government reported last month.
Prior to Thursday's data, economists were expecting the
advance second-quarter GDP growth figure could be raised to at
least a 3.0 percent pace.
In the wake of the retail sales data and another report from
the Commerce Department showing a 0.8 percent jump in business
inventories in June, Goldman Sachs said it now expected GDP
would be revised up four-tenths of a percentage point to a 3.5
percent rate. High inventories could, however, undercut growth
in the third quarter.
The government will publish its second GDP growth estimate
later this month. Given the steadily firming economy, many
economists expect the Fed will raise its short-term lending rate
in September for the first time in nearly a decade.
But weak inflation pressures and China's devaluation of its
currency this week could make the U.S. central bank cautious
about tightening monetary policy. Economists at BNP Paribas
estimate that a 10 percent drop in the yuan against the dollar
could shave about one-tenth of a percentage point off inflation
over 12 months.
A third report from the Labor Department showed import
prices fell 0.9 percent in July.
"The Fed will see this (yuan devaluation) as a transitory
factor," said Adolfo Laurenti, deputy chief economist at Mesirow
Financial in Chicago. "But we are well aware that the inflation
target set by the central bank has been missed for more than
three years, which is the reason why some voting members would
be comfortable to further delay hiking rates."
The Labor Department also reported that initial claims for
state unemployment benefits increased 5,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 274,000 for the week ended Aug. 8.
Though claims have risen for three straight weeks, they have
for 23 consecutive weeks remained below the 300,000 threshold,
which is associated with a firming jobs markets.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell to the lowest level since April 2000. The
tightening labor market is steadily lifting household income,
which is supporting consumer spending.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane
Craft)