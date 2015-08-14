(Recasts with industrial production data, adds analyst
comments, updates markets)
* Industrial production increases 0.6 percent in July
* Auto production surges 10.6 percent, buoys factory output
* Producer prices up 0.2 percent, down 0.8 percent from 2014
* Core PPI up 0.2 percent, rises 0.9 percent from a year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 U.S. industrial output
advanced at its strongest pace in eight months in July as auto
production surged, another bullish sign for third-quarter
economic growth that boosts the prospects of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike next month.
While other data on Friday showed a dip in consumer
sentiment early this month, households were upbeat about their
personal finances, a good omen for consumer spending. July
employment and retail sales data also struck an optimistic note
on the economy.
"It adds to the steady drum-beat of solid indicators that
suggest the economy is getting off to a much better start in the
second half of the year and further increases the odds toward a
September rate hike by the Fed," said Sal Guatieri, a senior
economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
Industrial production shot up 0.6 percent last month after a
downwardly revised increase of 0.1 percent in June, the Fed
said. Economists polled by Reuters had looked for a rise of 0.3
percent in July.
The gain in output reflected a 0.8 percent increase in
factory production that was spurred by a 10.6 percent surge in
motor vehicle output, the largest increase since September 2009.
Auto manufacturers typically shut down production lines in
summer for retooling, but economists speculated they probably
had done so for only a short period, leading to the jump in
vehicle production. Apart from autos, manufacturing rose 0.1
percent last month.
Mining production edged up 0.2 percent as oil and gas well
drilling output grew for the first time in 10 months, suggesting
the energy sector was starting to stabilize after being
undermined by last year's plunge in crude oil prices.
Despite the surge in July, industrial production remains
constrained by a strong dollar and lower oil prices.
"We continue to see a stronger dollar and lower energy
prices as posing headwinds for industrial output and do not look
for a strong rebound in the sector this year," said Jesse
Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in New York.
U.S. stocks were trading marginally higher, while the dollar
was little changed against a basket of currencies. Prices for
U.S. government debt fell.
BENIGN INFLATION OUTLOOK
In a separate report, the University of Michigan said its
consumer sentiment index slipped to 92.9 in early August from a
reading of 93.1 in July. Still, it was the highest nine-month
average since 2004 and consistent with a 3 percent annualized
rate of increase in consumer spending.
The Labor Department also reported on Friday that its
producer price index for final demand increased 0.2 percent last
month as the cost of services rose. The PPI gained 0.4 percent
in June.
In the 12 months through July, the PPI fell 0.8 percent
after declining 0.7 percent in June. It was the sixth straight
12-month decrease in the index.
But inflation pressures are likely to remain benign due to
the strong dollar, falling oil prices and China's recent
devaluation of its currency. Inflation has been persistently
running below the Fed's 2 percent target.
"Looking ahead there appears to be further downward price
pressure in the pipeline as a result of slowing global demand,
and of course the recent devaluation of the yuan is likely to
only exacerbate that pressure on commodity prices," said Lindsey
Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Fixed Income in Chicago.
The volatile trade services component, which mostly reflects
profit margins at retailers and wholesalers, rose 0.4 percent in
July after increasing 0.2 percent in the prior month.
A key measure of underlying producer price pressures that
excludes food, energy and trade services rose 0.2 percent last
month after increasing 0.3 percent in June. The so-called core
PPI was up 0.9 percent in the 12 months through July.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Tim
Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)