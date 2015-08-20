(Adds details from reports, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 20 U.S. home resales rose to a
near 8-1/2-year high in July and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region picked up this month, fresh signs of steady
economic growth that likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track
to raise interest rates this year.
While other data on Thursday showed a slight increase in the
number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment
benefits last week, the trend remained consistent with strong
labor market momentum.
"We continue to expect both economic growth and labor market
activity to continue shifting higher, providing the
justification for the Fed to begin the normalization in monetary
policy in September," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
economist at TD Securities in New York.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 2 percent to an annual rate of 5.59 million
units last month, the highest pace since February 2007.
Demand for housing is being boosted by a strengthening labor
market. But supply remains tight, pushing up home prices and
sidelining first-time buyers, who are a key part of a strong
housing market. The share of first-time buyers fell to a
six-month low of 28 percent last month.
There were 2.24 million unsold previously owned homes on the
market in July, down 4.7 percent from a year ago. That pushed
the median home price to $234,000, up 5.6 percent from the
year-ago period. Although higher prices could curb sales, they
are raising equity for many owners and boosting household
wealth.
They also may encourage builders to ramp up construction,
further boosting the economy. Housing starts rose to a near
eight-year high in July.
"The market needs more new homes to be built to continue the
momentum, so the trade-up buyers can find their next home and
provide inventory for those looking to enter the home buying
market," said Bill Banfield, vice president at Quicken Loans in
Detroit.
In a separate report, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said
its business activity index increased to 8.3 this month from a
reading of 5.7 in July. A reading above zero indicates expansion
in the region's manufacturing. While demand for manufactured
goods remained weak, shipments rebounded strongly and employment
in the region's factories improved.
National manufacturing activity has been stymied by a strong
dollar, weak global demand and the impact of lower oil prices on
the energy sector.
STRONG DATA STREAK
The data added to solid June employment, retail sales and
industrial production reports that have suggested the economy
got off to a strong start in the third quarter.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.3 percent annual pace
in the second quarter. A strengthening economy could encourage
Fed officials, who are worried about persistently low inflation,
to tighten monetary policy this year.
Minutes from the Fed's July 28-29 policy meeting published
on Wednesday underscored policymakers' concerns about tame price
pressures, and economists believe that has raised the bar for a
September "lift-off" in the central bank's short-term lending
rate.
Futures markets on Wednesday trimmed bets for a rate hike
next month.
U.S. stocks fell again on Thursday on worries about global
growth, with the housing index dropping 1.49 percent.
Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rallied, while the
dollar slipped against a basket of currencies.
In a third report, the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 277,000 for the week ended Aug. 15.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, rose 5,500 to 271,500 last week.
It was the 21st straight week that the four-week average
remained below the 300,000 threshold, which is usually
associated with a strengthening labor market.
The claims data covered the week the government surveyed
employers for the nonfarm payrolls portion of August's
employment report. The four-week average of claims fell 7,000
between the July and August survey periods, suggesting another
month of healthy job gains.
"These data show that companies are, for the most part,
holding onto labor and reluctant to lay off workers," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York. "The data
are for the August payroll survey week and suggest that the
trend of solid job creation remains intact."
Payrolls increased by 215,000 in July.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)