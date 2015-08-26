* Core capital goods orders increase 2.2 percent in July
* June core capital goods orders revised sharply higher
* Durable goods orders rise 2.0 percent in July
* Core capital goods shipments up, June revised higher
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans recorded its largest increase in just over a
year in July, suggesting the United States was in good shape to
withstand growing strains in the global economy.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, increased 2.2 percent last month,
the biggest rise since June last year.
"The economy had a tailwind heading into the recent market
rout. That tailwind will help to carry us through the turbulent
waters that lie ahead," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at
Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
July's increase in the so-called core capital goods orders
was on top of an upwardly revised 1.4 percent increase in June
and marked two straight months of hefty gains. Economists had
forecast only a 0.4 percent rise in July after a previously
reported 0.9 percent increase in June.
The report added to employment, industrial production,
retail sales, housing and consumer spending data in highlighting
the U.S. economy's resilience.
The string of upbeat reports suggests the Federal Reserve
could still raise interest rates this year despite a global
markets sell-off, triggered by worries over China's slowing
economy, and policymakers' concerns about low inflation.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday
prospects of a September rate hike "seems less compelling to me
than it was a few weeks ago."
Stocks on Wall Street rallied, with all major indices
trading more than 1 percent higher. Prices for U.S. government
debt fell, while the dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
DOLLAR, OIL PRICE DRAG
A strong dollar and deep spending cuts in the energy sector
have undercut business investment.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield
services provider and rival Halliburton have slashed
their capital expenditure budgets for this year following a more
than 60 percent plunge in crude oil since June last year.
While Wednesday's report and recent data on oil drilling
suggest the spending cuts in the energy sector were ebbing,
renewed weakness in oil prices suggest a turnaround in business
investment will only be gradual.
In addition, the dollar's 16.8 percent gain versus the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
June 2014 remains a challenge for multinational corporations
such as Whirlpool Corp and Procter & Gamble Co.
Still, the surge in core capital goods orders in July bodes
well for economic growth prospects in the third quarter.
"It points to a sharp acceleration in the pace of business
capital investment activity in the third quarter and provides
some upside risks to our expectation for growth," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, rose 0.6 percent last month after an upwardly
revised 0.9 percent increase in June.
Core capital goods shipments were previously reported to
have risen 0.3 percent in June and the upward revision suggests
second-quarter GDP could be bumped up when the government
publishes it second estimate on Thursday.
June data on business inventories and construction spending
have already suggested second-quarter growth could be revised to
as high as a 3.4 percent annualized pace from the 2.3 percent
rate reported last month. Third-quarter growth estimates are
around a 2.8 percent rate.
A 4.7 percent increase in transportation equipment buoyed
overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from toasters
to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more - which
rose 2.0 percent in July.
Transportation was lifted by a 4.0 percent rise in orders
for automobiles and parts, as automakers kept most assembly
lines running during the summer instead of shutting them down
for retooling. That increase offset a 6.0 percent decline in
aircraft orders.
Unfilled orders for durable goods rose 0.2 percent in July,
the largest gain since November, while inventories were
unchanged.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)