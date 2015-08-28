(Adds comments from Fed's Fischer, updates markets)
* Consumer spending rises 0.3 percent in July
* Spending adjusted for inflation up 0.2 percent
* Wages post largest gain in eight months, inflation muted
* Consumer confidence slips in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 U.S. consumer spending rose
in July as households stepped up automobile purchases, offering
further evidence of strength in the economy that keeps the door
open to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
While other data on Friday showed consumer sentiment dipped
in August, likely as households fretted over a recent stock
market sell-off, confidence remained at levels consistent with
solid consumer spending growth.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity,
increased 0.3 percent last month after a similar gain in June.
Spending on long-lasting manufactured goods like automobiles
increased 1.1 percent, reversing June's drop. Auto purchases
accounted for about half of the rise.
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.2
percent after being flat in June.
"We score this report as a solid adjunct to yesterday's
strong GDP report that should encourage members of the Fed's
policy-making committee that income and spending fundamentals
remain in good shape," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
The economy grew at a 3.7 percent annual rate in the second
quarter. The consumer spending data was the latest report
indicating momentum in the economy as it confronted recent
global financial markets turbulence, sparked by concerns over a
slowing Chinese economy, which has diminished the chances of an
interest rate increase next month.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told CNBC on Friday that
there had been "a pretty strong case" for a September lift-off
in the central bank's short-term interest rate before the stock
markets sell-off. However, he said it was too early to decide
whether the turmoil had made a rate hike next month less
compelling.
"We're still watching how it unfolds. So I wouldn't want to
go ahead and decide right now what the case is: more compelling,
less compelling, etcetera," said Fischer.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell on Fischer's comments,
while the dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S.
stocks slipped after two days of hefty gains.
INFLATION STILL MUTED
Economists say that underlying strength, also highlighted by
a rebound in business spending, buoyant housing and labor
markets, gives the economy muscle to weather the fallout from
the markets rout.
Muted inflation, however, suggested the Fed could find it
difficult to hike rates next month even if financial markets
settled down before the Sept. 16-17 policy meeting. Low
inflation dominated the discussions at the July 28-29 meeting.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, excluding
food and energy rose 1.2 percent in the 12 months through July,
the smallest rise since March 2011. This so-called core PCE
price index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure. It
increased 1.3 percent in June and is running below the Fed's 2
percent target.
"While the Fed members should feel good about the economy,
they will likely remain queasy about inflation. The Fed's
conundrum continues unabated," said Joel Naroff, chief economist
at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
In a separate report, the University of Michigan said its
consumer sentiment index fell to 91.9 this month from a reading
of 93.1 in July. Still, the index remained at levels consistent
with a 2.9 percent growth pace in consumer spending this year.
The survey showed a mild decline in buying intentions for
durable goods and an increase in home purchase expectations.
"We continue to see relatively stable buying intentions as a
positive for consumer spending activity in the months to come.
And as the global equity markets have rebounded, we expect
consumer confidence to pick up over the next few months," said
Cheng Chen, an economist at TD Securities in New York.
Consumer spending should be supported by steady income
growth and higher savings. Last month, personal income increased
0.4 percent in July as wages and salaries recorded their largest
rise since November 2014.
Income has risen by the same margin for four straight
months. Savings increased to a $651.1 billion annual rate from
$627.3 billion in June.
"The economy has built up a huge amount of steam to push it
forward in the months to come with the substantial cash reserves
that consumers are holding," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial
economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Krista
Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)