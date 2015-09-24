WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans fell modestly in August while the number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose
last week, giving a somewhat cautionary sign for the outlook for
U.S. economy.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, dropped 0.2 percent last month.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 3,000
to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Sept. 19,
the Labor Department said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)