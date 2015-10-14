(Adds Fed Beige Book, updates markets)
* Retail sales rise 0.1 percent in September
* Core retail sales slip 0.1 percent
* Retail sales excluding gasoline increase 0.4 percent
* Producer prices fall 0.5 percent in September
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 U.S. retail sales barely rose
in September and producer prices recorded their biggest decline
in eight months, raising further doubts about whether the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
The weak reports on Wednesday were the latest suggestion
that the economy was losing momentum in the face of slowing
global growth, a strong dollar, an inventory correction and
lower oil prices that are hampering capital spending in the
energy sector. Job growth braked sharply in the past two months.
"The softness of September's figures supports our view that
the Fed probably isn't going to hike interest rates until early
next year," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1
percent last month largely as cheaper gasoline pushed service
station receipts down 3.2 percent. Giving the report a weak
tone, sales in August were revised down to show them unchanged
instead of rising 0.2 percent.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services slipped 0.1 percent last month after
a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in August.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product
and were previously said to have advanced 0.4 percent in August.
Last month's weak core sales and the downward revision to
August's figure, together with another report from the Commerce
Department showing business inventories were again unchanged in
August, prompted JPMorgan to cut its third-quarter GDP estimate
by half a percentage point to an annual rate of 1 percent.
The economy grew at a 3.9 percent pace in the second
quarter. Some economists, however, cautioned against reading too
much into the soft retail sales report, noting discretionary
spending remained fairly healthy.
Consumers boosted their purchases of automobiles and
furniture and spent more on hobbies, clothing and eating out.
That points to underlying strength in domestic demand which
should provide some cushion against softening global growth.
CONSUMER SPENDING STILL STRONG
"The overall message is that consumer spending has remained
extremely strong. If sentiment had indeed shifted, it would be
hard to explain why sales of cars, certainly among the more
expensive items, jumped in September to their highest level
since July 2005," said Harm Bandholz, chief economist at
UniCredit Research in New York.
Sales of electronic goods were soft despite the launch of
Apple's latest iPhone. Some economists said they
expected the boost from the iPhone in October.
A report from the Fed showed the economy was expanding
modestly from mid-August through early October. It described
consumer spending as growing "moderately" during the same period
and noted the strong dollar was hurting manufacturing.
Stocks on Wall Street fell after Wal-Mart Stores Inc
warned its full-year sales would be flat because of dollar
strength. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose, while the dollar
dropped against a basket of currencies.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said its producer
price index fell 0.5 percent in September, the largest drop
since January, after being unchanged in August.
In the 12 months through September, the PPI fell 1.1 percent
after declining 0.8 percent in August. It was the eighth
straight 12-month decrease in the index.
The weak inflation environment is one of the obstacles
confronting Fed policymakers who are contemplating raising rates
for the first time in nearly a decade. The U.S. central bank has
kept its short-term interest rate near zero since late 2008.
"It is the uncertain course of inflation that could keep the
Fed from hiking rates this year. Unfortunately, the gang that
cannot communicate straight is still sending out as many unclear
signals as possible," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at
Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Top Fed officials are divided on whether to tighten monetary
policy, with Governor Daniel Tarullo saying on Tuesday the
central bank should not hike rates this year. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have recently said they
support raising rates this year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and
Meredith Mazzilli)