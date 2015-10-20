(Adds analyst comments, housing shares)
* Housing starts increase 6.5 percent in September
* Multi-family starts rise 18.3 percent
* Single-family starts gain 0.3 percent
* Building permits fall 5 percent, but pace above 1 million
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 U.S. housing starts rose
solidly in September on soaring demand for rental apartments, a
sign that the housing market continues to steadily improve even
as economic growth has slowed.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday groundbreaking
increased 6.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of
1.21 million units. It was the sixth straight month that starts
were above 1 million units, suggesting a sustainable housing
recovery that could shield the economy against global headwinds.
"The report provides further confirmation that the U.S.
housing recovery remains on track, and the buoyancy in the
housing sector is likely to remain an important source of
support for household confidence and economic activity more
generally," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Housing is one of the few bright spots in the economy, which
has been slammed by softening global demand and a strong dollar,
which have undercut exports. Efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory bulge and weak capital spending in the energy sector
have also been a drag.
Economic activity has braked sharply, with third-quarter
growth estimates running below a 1.5 percent annualized rate.
The economy grew at a 3.9 percent rate in the second quarter.
Although residential construction accounts for a fraction of
gross domestic product, housing has a broader impact on the
economy, with rising home prices boosting household wealth and
therefore supporting consumer spending.
Economists say strong domestic demand and firming housing
strengthen the argument for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates this year.
"But the Fed seems to be using binoculars to look at the
economy, as it is the rest of the world, not domestic demand,
that seems to be the focus of attention," said Joel Naroff,
chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania.
"The U.S. economy may not be booming, but it is in pretty
decent shape," he added.
Economists had forecast groundbreaking on new homes rising
to a 1.15 million-unit pace last month.
The S&P homebuilding index rose more than 2
percent, outperforming a marginally weaker stock market. D.R.
Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, gained 1.78
percent. Lennar Corp, the nation's second-largest
homebuilder, advanced 2.5 percent.
The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies and prices
for Treasury debt fell.
RENTING IN VOGUE
Starts for multi-family projects surged 18.3 percent to a
466,000 unit pace, the highest level since June. Multi-family
construction is being driven by demand for rentals, especially
by millennials, who cannot afford to buy their own homes because
of higher prices and debt burdens.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the largest segment
of the market, rose 0.3 percent to a 740,000 unit pace.
Economists say single-family building is being constrained by
land and labor shortages.
"The continued demand for rentals, as well as the tight
supply in the single-family home market, is expected to keep
housing construction rising," said David Nice, an economist at
Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
Starts in the South, where most of the home construction
takes place, rose 0.6 percent to their highest level since
October 2007. Groundbreaking on housing projects in the West was
the highest since July 2007.
Though building permits fell 5.0 percent to a 1.10
million-unit rate last month, a six-month low, the weakness is
likely to be temporary amid strong confidence levels among
homebuilders.
A survey on Monday showed builders' confidence rose to a
near 10-year high in October, with builders upbeat about current
sales conditions and expectations over the next six months.
Single-family building permits slipped 0.3 percent last
month. Multi-family building permits dropped 12.1 percent, with
permits for buildings with five units or more falling to their
lowest level in nine months.
Permits for single-family homes in the South rose to their
highest level since January 2008.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)