(Adds confidence, housing data, analyst comments)
* Core capital goods orders fall 0.3 percent in September
* August core capital goods revised sharply down
* Consumer confidence slips in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans fell for a second straight month in September,
pointing to a sharp slowdown in economic growth and casting more
doubts on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this year.
Other data on Tuesday showed consumer confidence slipped
this month amid worries over a recent moderation in job growth
and its potential impact on income. Housing, however, remains
the bright spot, with home prices accelerating in August.
That should boost household wealth, supporting consumer
spending and the broader economy, which has been buffeted by a
strong dollar, weak global demand, spending cuts in the energy
sector and efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory glut.
The continued weakness in business spending, together with
the slowdown in hiring, could make it difficult for the Fed to
lift its short-term interest rate from near zero in December, as
most economists expect. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting
committee started a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
"The drift of data suggests that the first time the Fed will
raise rates will be in the spring," said Steve Blitz, chief
economist at ITG Investment Research in New York.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.3
percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent
decline in August, the Commerce Department said.
These so-called core capital goods were previously reported
to have dropped 0.8 percent in August. The data was the latest
dour news for manufacturing, which has borne the brunt of dollar
strength, energy sector investment cuts and the inventory
correction.
Manufacturing accounts for 12 percent of the economy.
In a separate report, the Conference Board said its consumer
sentiment index fell to 97.6 this month from a reading of 102.6
in September. Consumers were less optimistic about the labor
market, with the share of those anticipating more jobs in the
months ahead slipping.
There was a drop in the proportion of consumers expecting
their incomes to increase and more expected a drop in their
income. The downbeat assessment of the labor market follows a
step down in job growth in August and September.
SOFTER GROWTH
Data ranging from trade to retail sales and industrial
production have all suggested a significant loss of momentum in
the third quarter.
Housing continues to outperform the economy. A third report
on Tuesday showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home
prices in 20 metropolitan areas increased 5.1 percent in August
from a year ago after rising 4.9 percent in July.
U.S. stocks were trading lower, while the dollar was little
changed. Prices for U.S. government debt rose.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, gross domestic
product likely expanded at a 1.6 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, slowing from a brisk 3.9 percent pace in the
second quarter. The government will publish its advance
third-quarter GDP estimate on Thursday.
The dollar has gained 15.4 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014,
undermining the profits of multinational companies like Procter
& Gamble Co. and 3M Co..
At the same time, a plunge in oil prices has squeezed
revenues for oil field companies like Schlumberger and
diversified manufacturer Caterpillar Inc.
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider,
said this month it did not expect a recovery in demand before
2017 and anticipated that exploration and production spending
would fall for a second consecutive year in 2016.
"It is hard for firms to commit to expanding plants and
upgrading equipment in a global economy that continues to
deliver so many speed bumps," said Diane Swonk, chief economist
at Mesirow in Chicago.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's GDP measurement, rose 0.5
percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.8 percent drop
in August. Core capital goods shipments were previously reported
to have dropped 0.4 percent in August.
A 2.9 percent decline in transportation equipment spending
helped to weigh down overall orders for durable goods - items
ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three
years or more - which fell 1.2 percent last month.
Durable goods inventories fell 0.3 percent, the largest drop
since May 2013, while unfilled orders declined 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)