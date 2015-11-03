(Adds final auto sales figure)
* Factory orders fall 1.0 percent in September
* Core capital goods orders revised to show small drop
* Inventories at factories decline 0.4 percent
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 New orders for U.S. factory
goods fell for a second straight month in September as the
manufacturing sector continues to struggle under the weight of a
strong dollar and deep spending cuts by energy companies.
Motor vehicle production, however, remains a bright spot as
orders surged in September. That trend is likely to persist as
automakers reported on Tuesday that sales in October were the
best in 14 years.
"This morning's report provides little new signal on the
state of U.S. manufacturing. Demand for many categories of
manufactured goods continues to struggle from the effect of a
stronger dollar, weak foreign demand and lower energy prices,"
said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in New York.
The Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured
goods declined 1.0 percent after a downwardly revised 2.1
percent drop in August. Factory orders were previously reported
to have declined 1.7 percent in August.
Orders for automobiles and parts rose 1.5 percent in
September after falling 2.0 percent in August.
Auto sales jumped 13.6 percent in October from a year ago to
an annual rate of 18.24 million units, the highest October level
since 2001, according to Autodata Corp. Sales rose to a 18.17
million-unit rate in September.
October's increase suggested that consumer spending remained
robust after two straight quarters of strong increases and
bolsters expectations of a December interest rate hike from the
Federal Reserve.
The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies and stocks
on Wall Street rose. U.S. government debt prices fell.
Factory activity, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
economy, is also being constrained by efforts by businesses to
reduce an inventory overhang and tepid global demand. But the
worst could be over for the sector after a report on Monday
showed new orders rose in October for the first time since July.
The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014, which
has undercut export growth and weighed on the profits of
multinational corporations like Procter & Gamble Co. and
3M Co..
At the same time, a plunge in oil prices has pressured
revenues for oil field companies like Schlumberger and
diversified manufacturer Caterpillar Inc.
INVENTORIES BEING LIQUIDATED
The factory orders report also showed a 0.4 percent drop in
manufacturing inventories, which was bigger than the government
had assumed for its advance third-quarter gross domestic product
estimate published last week.
Economists said the factory inventory drop suggested the
third-quarter GDP estimate could be lowered by at least
one-tenth of a percentage point to a 1.4 percent annual pace
when the government publishes its first revision later this
month.
A slow pace of inventory accumulation accounted for the bulk
of the sharp step-down in growth from the second quarter's brisk
3.9 percent rate.
Still, the September drop in factory inventories is an
encouraging sign for the sector as it suggests orders will rise
in the months ahead. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was
unchanged at a still lofty 1.35 in September.
"A steady pace of liquidation will eventually boost output
as orders move closer to sales and input utilization levels,"
said Kevin Cummins, senior economist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Manufacturers reported on Monday a decrease in the share of
customers who believed inventories were too high, and a fall in
the stock of unsold goods at factories in October.
The Commerce Department also reported that September orders
for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a
measure of business confidence and spending plans - slipped 0.1
percent instead of the 0.3 percent drop initially reported last
month.
This also supports the view that the worst of the
manufacturing slump might be over. Shipments of these so-called
core capital goods, which are used to calculate business
equipment spending in the GDP report, increased 0.5 percent in
September as reported last month.
