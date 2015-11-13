(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile
purchases, suggesting a slowdown in consumer spending that could
temper expectations of a strong pickup in fourth-quarter
economic growth.
Other data on Friday showed a second straight monthly
decline in producer prices as the cost of services fell. Still,
the soft inflation and signs of slowing consumer spending are
unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest
rates next month, economists said.
"The weak reports will provide some cause for caution at the
Fed, and while they are unlikely to change the prevailing bias
for a December 'liftoff,' they could add to the case for a
shallower tightening path thereafter," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York
The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1
percent last month after being unchanged in both September and
August. Economists had forecast sales increasing 0.3 percent.
Sales at auto dealerships fell 0.5 percent last month after
rising 1.4 percent in September. The decline was surprising
given that automakers reported strong sales for October.
Economists said heavy discounting to attract buyers was likely
to blame for the discrepancy.
A 0.9 percent drop in the value of sales at service
stations, which reflected lower gasoline prices, also helped to
restrain retail sales last month.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services rose 0.2 percent after a 0.1 percent
gain in September. These so-called core retail sales correspond
most closely with the consumer spending component of gross
domestic product.
The lackluster report suggests that savings from cheaper
gasoline are being used to pay rents, which have increased
substantially over the past year.
Barclays trimmed its fourth-quarter GDP estimate by
one-tenth of a percentage point to a 2.4 percent annual rate.
The weak October retail sales also could raise concerns about
the upcoming holiday shopping season.
Economists, however, are optimistic of sturdy consumer
spending in the final months of the year, as a pickup in job
growth and low inflation boost disposable income.
CONSUMERS UPBEAT
That view was supported by a separate report showing the
University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 93.1
in early November from a reading of 90.0 in October.
The survey showed an improvement in buying plans for large
discretionary purchases, especially vehicles. Lower-income
households also were upbeat about their prospects in November.
"The rise in confidence to the level last seen in July might
ease a few concerns at the Fed about slowing growth in recent
months," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in
New York.
A third report from the Labor Department showed its producer
price index fell 0.4 percent last month after dropping 0.5
percent in September.
In the 12 months through October, the PPI fell 1.6 percent,
the largest decline since the revamped series started in 2009
and following on the heels of a 1.1 percent drop in September.
October also marked the ninth straight 12-month decrease in the
index.
The weak spending and inflation data did not significantly
shift expectations the Fed will raise rates next month in the
wake of October's robust employment report.
U.S. rates futures implied that traders saw a 66 percent
chance of a rate hike in December, compared to 70 percent on
Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch. The U.S. central
bank has kept its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero
since December 2008.
The Standard & Poor's retail index fell 2.28
percent, underperforming an overall weak U.S. stock market.
Retailer Macys' dropped 2.5 percent and department store
operator Kohls declined 6.5 percent.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries were trading higher and the dollar
rose against a basket of currencies.
Economic growth braked to a 1.5 percent rate in the third
quarter as businesses worked through an inventory glut and
energy companies continued to cut back spending in response to
lower oil prices.
But a fourth report from the Commerce Department suggested
the drag on third-quarter growth from inventories was probably
not as large as initially thought. Retail inventories excluding
autos, which go into the GDP calculation, increased 0.5 percent
in September after a similar rise in August.
With a report earlier this week showing a solid rise in
wholesale inventories in September, JPMorgan said it expected
third-quarter GDP would be raised to a 2.3 percent rate when the
government publishes its revision later this month.
That, however, means inventories would again weigh on growth
in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)