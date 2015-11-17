(Adds manufacturing data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer price index rises 0.2 percent in October
* Core CPI increases 0.2 percent for second straight month
* Manufacturing production rises 0.4 percent in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 U.S. consumer prices
increased in October after two straight months of declines as
the cost of healthcare and other services rose, evidence of
firming inflation that further supports views that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
The economic outlook also got a boost from other data on
Tuesday showing a fairly solid increase in manufacturing output
in October after dropping for two consecutive months.
"There is nothing that derails a December Fed rate hike in
today's data. Inflation is starting to turn a corner and
manufacturing production remains resilient," said Thomas
Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.2 percent last month, reversing September's
0.2 percent drop. In the 12 months through October, the CPI
advanced 0.2 percent after being unchanged in September.
Signs of stabilization in prices after a recent downward
spiral are likely to be welcomed by Fed officials and give them
some confidence that inflation will gradually move toward the
central bank's 2.0 percent target.
Inflation has persistently run below target. In the wake of
a robust October employment report, the U.S. central bank is
expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate from
near zero at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
There is hope tightening labor market conditions,
characterized by a jobless rate now in a range that some Fed
officials view as consistent with full employment, will put
upward pressure on wages and drive inflation toward its target.
A report from the Fed showed manufacturing production
increased 0.4 percent as the output of both long-lasting and
nondurable goods rose.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, declined in both August and September. The sector has
been hobbled by a strong dollar, spending cuts by energy firms
and efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory bloat.
However, further declines in mining output and a
weather-related drop in utilities production weighed on overall
industrial production last month.
Still, the increase in manufacturing output was another
indication that economic growth would accelerate in the fourth
quarter after braking to a 1.5 percent annual rate in the
July-September quarter.
ABATING HEADWINDS
"The healthy rise in manufacturing sector production is a
welcome sign that the headwinds to this sector are beginning to
ease," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York. "The outlook for the industrial sector
is becoming incrementally more favorable."
The dollar was trading higher against a basket of
currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasuries fell. U.S. interest
rate futures implied a 70 percent chance of a December rate
hike, up from 68 percent on Monday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch. Stocks on Wall Street rose, boosted by
better-than-expected earnings from Wal-Mart and Home
Depot.
In October, the so-called core CPI, which strips out food
and energy costs, gained 0.2 percent after a similar rise the
prior month. Rents and medical costs accounted for much of the
increase in the core CPI last month.
The rental index increased 0.3 percent after rising 0.4
percent in September. Medical care costs rose 0.7 percent, the
largest increase since April.
In the 12 months through October, the core CPI increased 1.9
percent after rising by the same margin in September.
The Fed tracks the personal consumption expenditures price
index, excluding food and energy, which is running below the
core CPI. The dollar's 18 percent rise against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014, has
made imports such as apparel and automobiles less expensive.
Inflation should get a boost next year as the weak readings
from late 2014 and this year drop out of the calculation.
Energy prices, including gasoline and electricity, rose last
month. While food prices rose marginally, four of the six major
grocery store food group indexes increased, with cereals and
bakery products posting the largest increase since August 2011.
Hospital costs increased 2.0 percent in October and airline
fares rose 1.5 percent, ending a string of three consecutive
declines. There were also increases in recreation costs, but
apparel prices recorded their biggest decline since December.
Prices for used cars and trucks fell for a sixth straight month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)