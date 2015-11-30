* Midwest factory activity contracts in November
* Pending home sales rise 0.2 percent in October
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Factory activity in the
Midwest shrunk in November and contracts to buy previously owned
U.S. homes rose marginally, the latest suggestions that economic
growth will probably remain modest in the fourth quarter.
The raft of weak economic reports is not likely to stop the
Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates next month provided
job growth does not slow significantly in November, economists
say.
"It suggests that there is no obvious uplift for growth in
the near-term," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at
TD Securities in New York.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its
business barometer fell 7.5 points to 48.7 in November as new
orders tumbled, pushing the index back into contraction
territory for the sixth time this year. A reading below 50
indicates contraction in the Midwest manufacturing sector.
New orders plunged 15.3 points to 44.1, the lowest reading
since March. Production also fell sharply, but remained just
above the 50 level. The survey, however, likely exaggerates the
weakness in the factory sector.
Data on business capital spending plans and factory output
have suggested that manufacturing's decline has bottomed.
That was also supported by a separate report on Monday
showing the Dallas Federal Reserve's manufacturing index rose
7.8 points to -4.9 in November.
A report on Tuesday from the Institute for Supply Management
could shed more light on the health of the nation's factories.
HOUSING SOFTENING
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, has been slammed by a strong dollar and spending cuts
by energy firms.
In a third report on Monday, the National Association of
Realtors said its pending home sales index rose 0.2 percent in
October. While the increase ended two straight months of
declines, it was far below economists' expectations for a 1.0
percent rebound.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data.
The pending home sales and factory reports added to tepid
consumer spending data in suggesting that the economy remained
in moderate growth mode early in the fourth quarter. The economy
grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace in the third quarter.
Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two,
and last month's small gain implied home resales will probably
remain weak after falling 3.4 percent in October.
Also coming on the heels of weak housing starts in October
and a dip in homebuilders confidence in November, the report
suggested a moderation in overall housing activity.
Home sales are being constrained by tight inventories, which
are pushing up prices. Sales activity has also weakened in areas
heavily dependent on oil-related jobs.
"We saw resilience in existing home sales in the third
quarter, but pending home sales ... suggest a slowing in
existing home sales ahead," said Derek Lindsey, an analyst at
BNP Paribas in New York. "Additionally, the flat trend in
mortgage applications suggests little pickup ahead in home sales
activity more generally."
Pending home sales are up 3.9 percent from a year ago. In
October, contracts rose 4.5 percent in the Northeast, which the
Realtors group said has not experienced much of the drastic
price appreciation and supply constraints afflicting other parts
of the country.
Contracts fell in both the South and the Midwest, where low
inventory continues to drive up prices.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)