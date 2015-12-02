(Updates with comments from Yellen, Fed's Beige book)
* Private payrolls increased 217,000 in November
* Manufacturing rose after two straight months of declines
* Third-quarter compensation raised to 4.0 percent rate
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 U.S. private employers boosted
hiring in November and wage growth appeared to pick up in the
third quarter, signs of labor market strength that could support
the first Federal Reserve interest rate increase in nearly a
decade later this month.
The reports on Wednesday overshadowed data on slumping
manufacturing activity and underscored the economy's solid
fundamentals.
"The data indicate a steady improvement in the labor market
that should support the Fed's confidence that now is the right
time to hike rates," said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist
at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
Private payrolls increased 217,000 last month on top of the
196,000 jobs added in October, the ADP National Employment
Report showed. Employment gains were fairly healthy across the
board, with manufacturing rebounding from two straight months of
shedding jobs. The sector added 6,000 positions in November.
The ADP report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics,
was released ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive
employment report on Friday.
Though the ADP report is not considered a reliable predictor
of nonfarm payrolls, economists said it was broadly in line with
their expectations for solid job gains in November. According to
a Reuters survey, nonfarm payrolls increased 200,000 in November
after surging 271,000 in October. Job growth is more than enough
to keep up with population growth.
The Federal Reserve has signaled its intention to lift its
benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero at its Dec.
15-16 meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen told the Economic Club of
Washington that she was "looking forward" to a rate hike as that
would be seen as "a testament ... to how far our economy has
come."
The Fed last raised rates in June 2006. Market-based
measures of Fed policy expectations assign a probability of 75
percent to the central bank's raising interest rates this month,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch site.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, while U.S.
stocks and government bond prices fell.
Labor strength, corroborated by a separate report from the
Fed, should help ease concerns about the economy after a report
on Tuesday showed manufacturing contracted in November for the
first time in three years.
The Fed's Beige Book of anecdotal information on business
activity collected from contacts nationwide showed the labor
market continued to tighten modestly between early-October and
mid-November. It said several districts reported difficulty
finding skilled craftsmen and general laborers in the
construction industry.
WAGES ACCELERATING
A separate report from the Labor Department suggested wage
growth, which has been frustratingly slow even as labor market
conditions tighten, could be finally accelerating.
Compensation per hour in the third quarter rose at a 4.0
percent annual rate, and not the 3.0 percent pace the department
had reported last month. Compensation was up a solid 3.6 percent
from the third quarter of 2014.
Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of
output, were also revised higher to show them increasing at a
1.8 percent rate in the third quarter, instead of the previously
reported 1.4 percent pace.
"The figures in today's report support the idea that wage
inflation has picked up lately," said Daniel Silver, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
While productivity growth, which measures hourly output per
worker, was revised up to a 2.2 percent rate in the third
quarter, the trend remained weak. Productivity was previously
reported to have expanded at a 1.6 percent pace.
It increased only 0.6 percent from the third quarter of
2014, the smallest in nearly a year.
Economists blame softer productivity on lack of investment,
which they say has led to an unprecedented decline in capital
intensity.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani and Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Steve Orlofsky)