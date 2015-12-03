(Adds graphics)
* Services sector activity slows in November
* Weekly jobless claims rise 9,000, trend still low
* Factory orders increase 1.5 percent in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 U.S. services sector activity
slowed in November but remained at levels consistent with a
steady pace of economic growth for the fourth quarter, a
business survey showed on Thursday.
Other data reported a small increase in first-time
applications for unemployment benefits last week, but planned
job cuts announced by companies in November were the fewest in
14 months.
With the labor market showing resilience, economists say it
is almost certain the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
at the Dec. 15-16 meeting for the first time in nearly a decade.
"It will take some pretty bad economic numbers for the Fed
to pull back from the brink," said Joel Naroff, chief economist
at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday that the
U.S. central bank was close to lifting its key overnight
interest rate from near zero. Yellen gave an upbeat view of the
economy, saying "growth is likely to be sufficient over the next
year or two to result in further improvement in the labor
market."
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management on Thursday said
its index of non-manufacturing activity fell to 55.9 last month
from a reading of 59.1 in October. A reading above 50 indicates
expansion in the service sector.
The new orders index dropped fell 4.5 points to 57.5 last
month. There were also declines in measures of services sector
employment, backlogs and export orders. Deliveries are slowing
and inventories are still considered high which could constrain
order growth in the months ahead.
Twelve services industries, including real estate, retail,
transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, and
public administration reported growth last month. The six
industries reporting contraction included wholesale trade,
utilities and agriculture.
The report came after news this week from ISM that the
manufacturing sector contracted in November for the first time
in three years. Still, economists said the soft services sector
survey did not signal a slowdown in gross domestic product
growth from the third quarter's 2.1 percent annual rate.
"Even after this drop off, the latest figure was still
consistent with real GDP growth of around 2.25 percent," said
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
There was little market reaction to the U.S. economic data,
but the U.S. dollar dropped to a near one-month low against the
euro after the European Central Bank unveiled a smaller interest
rate cut and bond purchases than investors had anticipated. U.S.
stocks and Treasury debt prices were trading lower.
LABOR MARKET RESILIENCE
In second report, the U.S. Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits increased 9,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 269,000 in the week ended Nov. 28.
It was the 39th straight week that claims held below
300,000, which is normally associated with a healthy labor
market. Claims are near levels last seen in 1973 and there is
little room for further declines as the labor market normalizes.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it strips out week-to-week
volatility, fell 1,750 to 269,250 last week.
In a third report, global outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said U.S.-based firms
announced 30,953 job cuts in November, the smallest amount
since September 2014 and down 39 percent from October. There
were 1,355 oil-related job cuts, the fewest since June.
Last week's jobless claims have no bearing on Friday's U.S.
Labor Department employment report for November as they fall
outside the survey period. According to a Reuters survey of
economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased 200,000 last month
after rising 271,000 in October. The unemployment rate is
forecast unchanged at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent.
"The claims data suggest that the trend in employment growth
remains more than strong enough to keep the unemployment rate
trending down over time," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S.
economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
In a fourth report, the U.S. Commerce Department said new
orders for manufactured goods increased 1.5 percent after two
straight months of declines, on rising demand for transportation
equipment and a range of other goods.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Clive
McKeef)