* Weekly jobless claims rise 13,000 to five-month high
* Four-week average of claims increases 1,500
* Import prices fall 0.4 percent in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 The number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits rose to a five-month high last
week, but this likely does not signal a deterioration in the
labor market as the underlying trend remained consistent with
tightening conditions.
Other data on Thursday showed cheaper crude oil and a strong
dollar keeping imported inflation pressures subdued in November.
The reports did not change views the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next Wednesday for the first time in nearly a
decade.
"As we approach the end of the year, jobless claims have a
tendency to be more volatile due to seasonal adjustment issues
around the holidays. The message remains that the pace of
layoffs is very low," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 282,000 for the week ended Dec.
5, the highest level since early July, the Labor Department
said. The four-week moving average of claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends as it strips out
week-to-week volatility, rose only 1,500 to 270,750 last week.
Claims have now been below the 300,000 threshold, which is
normally associated with healthy labor market conditions, for 40
straight weeks. This is the longest stretch since the early
1970s. As the labor market approaches full employment there is
probably little room for further declines.
The labor market remains resilient, despite slowing consumer
spending and housing market activity.
WEAK IMPORTED INFLATION
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data. In
another report, the Labor Department said import prices fell 0.4
percent last month after decreasing 0.3 percent in October.
Import prices have dropped in 15 of the last 17 months, and were
down 9.4 percent in the 12 months through November.
Dollar strength and a sharp decline in oil prices have
dampened inflation, leaving it running well below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target.
But there are hopes that labor market tightness will spur
faster wage growth and gradually push inflation toward its
target. The government reported last week that the economy added
211,000 jobs last month, keeping the unemployment rate at a
7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent.
Last month, imported petroleum prices fell 2.5 percent after
rising 0.4 percent in October. Further weakness is likely
following a recent slump in oil prices to seven-year lows.
"We expect import prices to decline further over the medium
term as the effects of past dollar appreciation continue to
weigh on prices," said Rob Martin, an economist at Barclays in
New York. "Ongoing economic weakness in many emerging markets
combined with the recent further declines in commodity prices is
likely to keep import prices from emerging markets declining for
some time."
The dollar has gained 18 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014, making
imports less expensive. Prices for Chinese imports fell 0.3
percent and were down 1.5 percent over the last 12 months, the
biggest year-over-year decline since January 2010.
Import prices excluding petroleum slipped 0.3 percent last
month after falling 0.4 percent in October. Imported food
declined for a third straight month.
The report also showed export prices decreased 0.6 percent
last month after slipping 0.2 percent in October. They were down
6.3 percent in the 12 months through November.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)