NEW
YORK)
* Manufacturing activity contracts in December
* New orders, inventories gauges rise, but still depressed
* Construction spending falls 0.4 percent in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 U.S. manufacturing contracted
further in December as lower oil prices undercut spending in the
energy sector while construction spending fell in November for
the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, suggesting the economy
ended 2015 with less momentum.
The downbeat reports on Monday cast a dark cloud over the
near-term growth outlook and prompted economists to sharply
lower their growth estimates for the fourth quarter.
"The year begins with manufacturing activity shrinking and,
looking further in the data, the shrinkage looks to be
increasingly sourced in domestic demand rather than exports,"
said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Research in New York.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its
index of national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in
November and is now at its lowest level since June 2009. While a
reading below 50 indicates a contraction in manufacturing, the
index remains above 43.1, which is associated with a recession.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the economy,
has also been hammered by a strong dollar, as well as slower
global demand and efforts at home by businesses to reduce an
excessive inventory build, which are keeping downward pressure
on new orders.
The weak reports combined with downbeat factory data from
China put pressure on U.S. stocks. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose, while the dollar trimmed gains versus a basket of
currencies.
The ISM said a gauge of new orders rose 3 percentage points,
but remained in contractionary territory. Export orders gained
3.5 percentage points to 51.0 last month, suggesting much of the
weakness could be concentrated in the energy sector.
Manufacturers in the petroleum and coal products sector said
low oil prices were "negatively" impacting oil and gas
exploration activities. Their counterparts in the fabricated
metal products segment reported that activity was "still very
slow due to oil prices."
Plunging crude oil prices, which last month plumbed their
lowest levels since 2004, have put pressure on oilfield services
firms like Schlumberger and Halliburton, forcing
them to slash capital spending budgets.
WEAKNESS OVERSTATED?
"But while low oil prices do weigh on activity in certain
industries, they are unequivocally a positive for the U.S.
economy as a whole," said Harm Bandholz, chief economist at
UniCredit Research in New York.
"As this aspect is not captured by the ISM survey, we think
that the latter underestimates the underlying pace of activity."
Ten out of 18 manufacturing industries, including apparel,
machinery, primary metals and electrical equipment reported
contraction in December. The six reporting growth included
textile mills, paper products and chemical products industries.
Inventories at manufacturers rose slightly, but that was
offset by an increase in customers reporting stocks of unsold
goods were too high. With activity weakening, manufacturers
adjusted their hiring plans. The employment index fell to 48.1
from 51.3 in November.
An alternative reading from private data vendor Markit
showed continued expansion in manufacturing but at a slower
pace. Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.2
from 52.8 in November, the lowest since October
2012.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said
construction spending slipped 0.4 percent, the first and also
biggest drop since June 2014, after a downwardly revised 0.3
percent gain in October.
The government revised construction data from January 2005
through October 2015 because of a "processing error in the
tabulation of data."
The revisions, which showed construction spending was not as
strong as previously reported for much of 2015, prompted
economists to lower their fourth-quarter gross domestic product
estimates by as much as three-tenths of a percentage point to as
low as a 1.1 percent annual pace.
The economy expanded at a 2.0 percent rate in the third
quarter. Construction outlays were up 10.5 percent compared to
November of last year. Construction spending in November was
held down by a 0.8 percent drop in nonresidential construction.
Outlays on residential construction rose 0.2 percent.
