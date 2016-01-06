(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Private payrolls increase by 257,000 in December
* Services sector activity slows slightly in December
* Trade deficit narrows to $42.4 billion in November
* Goods imports lowest since 2010; exports weakest since
2011
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 U.S. private companies added
workers at a brisk clip in December, pointing to underlying
strength in the economy despite signs that growth slowed sharply
in the fourth quarter.
While other data on Wednesday showed a slight moderation in
services sector activity last month, details of the survey were
fairly upbeat and suggested a pickup in the coming months.
The economy is battling the impact of a buoyant dollar,
inventory glut and relentless spending cuts by energy firms,
which have been hurt by lower oil prices. These headwinds have
hobbled manufacturing and strained exports.
"Today's data may not have been uniformly strong, but
investors have little cause to be concerned about the U.S.
economy," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Payrolls processor ADP said private-sector employment rose
by 257,000 last month, the largest gain since December 2014,
after increasing by 211,000 in November.
Although the ADP data tends to overstate job gains in
December because of a year-end accounting quirk, economists said
there were no signs the labor market was slowing.
The ADP report, which was jointly developed with Moody's
Analytics, was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive December employment report on Friday.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls probably increased 200,000 last month, on top of the
211,000 jobs added in November. The unemployment rate is seen
unchanged at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent.
In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management
said its nonmanufacturing index fell to 55.3 percent in December
from a reading of 55.9 percent in November. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the services sector, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of the economy.
There were indications of strength in the report's details,
and ISM said comments from the majority of industries "remain
positive about business conditions and the overall economy."
Industries reported an increase in both new and export
orders, as well as a rise in employment. However, inventory
growth continued to slow and many industries still considered
stocks to be high.
"The undertone of this report was broadly constructive as
the pick-up in the forward-looking indicators suggests some
modest rebound lies ahead," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
economist at TD Securities in New York.
Eleven non-manufacturing industries, including retail trade,
finance and insurance, and professional services reported growth
last month. The five industries reporting contraction in
activity included wholesale trade and transportation and
warehousing.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the mixed data
as investors focused on the impact of slowing growth in China, a
sharp fall in oil prices and heightened geopolitical concerns.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower, while prices for U.S.
government debt rose. The dollar was flat against a basket of
currencies.
TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS
In a third report, the Commerce Department said the trade
deficit narrowed in November as imports of goods fell to their
lowest level in nearly five years, hinting at softening domestic
demand amid an effort by businesses to trim bloated inventories.
The trade gap fell 5.0 percent to $42.4 billion in November.
Despite the shrinking trade deficit, declining exports were
the latest suggestion that economic growth braked sharply in the
fourth quarter. The drop in imports could also be pointing to
cooling domestic demand, which was flagged by weak automobile
sales in December.
Trade, which subtracted 0.26 percentage point from gross
domestic product in the third quarter, is likely to have
remained a drag on growth in the fourth quarter.
Reports on construction spending and auto sales have also
been weak, prompting economists this week to slash their
fourth-quarter GDP growth estimates by as much as one percentage
point to as low as a 0.5 percent annual pace.
The downward revisions also accounted for the impact of
unseasonably warm weather on sales of winter apparel and other
merchandise. The economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the
third quarter.
Imports of goods dropped 2.0 percent to their lowest level
since February 2011. Imports of industrial supplies and
materials were the weakest since May 2009. Capital and consumer
goods imports also fell.
Lower oil prices as well as increased domestic energy
production also helped to curb the import bill. The price of
petroleum averaged $39.24 per barrel in November, the lowest in
nearly seven years.
Goods exports slipped 1.1 percent to their weakest level
since June 2011. Exports of industrial supplies and materials
hit a five-year low, while non-petroleum exports were the
weakest since June 2011.
The decline in exports to the United States' main trading
partners was nearly broad-based in November. But the politically
sensitive U.S.-China trade deficit fell 5.2 percent to $31.3
billion in November.
A fourth report from the Commerce Department showed new
orders for factory goods fell in November and inventories
declined for a fifth straight month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Dan Burns
in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)