By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 28 The number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last
week, but the underlying trend continued to point to sustained
labor market strength.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 266,000 for the week ended July
23, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims for the prior
week were revised to show 1,000 fewer applications received than
previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast initial claims
rising to 260,000 in the latest week. Claims have now been below
300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labor market, for
73 consecutive weeks, the longest stretch since 1973.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries were unchanged after the data.
U.S. stock futures were trading lower and the dollar was
weaker against a basket of currencies.
The claims data tend to be volatile around this time of the
year when automobile manufacturers normally idle assembly lines
for retooling. Some, however, often keep production running,
which can throw off the model the government uses to strip out
seasonal fluctuations from the data.
A Labor Department analyst said there were no special
factors influencing last week's claims data and only claims for
Hawaii and Puerto Rico had been estimated.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 1,000 to 256,500 last week, the lowest level
since April.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the labor market had
"strengthened" and that nonfarm payrolls and other job market
measures pointed to some "increase in labor utilization in
recent months." The U.S. central bank left interest rates
unchanged amid concerns over persistently low inflation.
The economy added 287,000 jobs in June, the largest increase
this year. Labor market strength is fueling consumer spending,
which in turn is spurring faster economic growth.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, the government
is expected to report on Friday that gross domestic product
increased at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the second quarter
after rising at a 1.1 percent pace in the January-March period.
Thursday's claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid increased 7,000
to 2.14 million in the week ended July 16. The four-week average
of the so-called continuing claims fell 7,000 to 2.14 million,
the lowest level since November 2000.
The continuing claims report covered the survey week for
July's unemployment rate. The four-week average of continuing
claims fell 9,750 between the June and July survey periods.
That, together with a survey on Tuesday showing an
improvement in households' perceptions of labor market
conditions, suggests the unemployment rate could decline this
month after rising two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.9
percent in June.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)