* Consumer confidence ebbs in early February
* Trade deficit rises to $48.8 billion in Dec
* Imports highest since July 2008, exports grow modestly
* Trade gap with China hits record $295.5 bln in 2011
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Americans felt worse
about their personal finances in early February, but rising
confidence in the labor market's prospects should help to
support spending and the broader economy.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index of
consumer sentiment fell to 72.5 in early February, data showed
on Friday, from 75.0 in January. It was the first drop in six
months and reflected households' anxiety over their finances.
The ebb in morale comes despite the recent run of relatively
strong data, including solid job growth and manufacturing
activity.
"While there is plenty of positive momentum in the economy
there is still plenty to worry about," said Lindsey Piegza, an
economist at FTN Financial in New York.
The Conference Board's survey of consumer attitudes
published last month also showed a fall in sentiment.
Households continue to struggle under the weight of huge
debt loads and a sustained decline in house prices also is not
helping.
While consumers worried about incomes, they reported a
record level of optimism about job prospects.
"This pattern of responses - less favorable current
assessments and more favorable prospects - is not surprising. It
simply indicates that consumers find their current situation all
the harder to bear when improvement is finally in sight," said
sentiment survey director Richard Curtin.
Employers added 243,000 workers to their payrolls in January
and the jobless rate fell to a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
Some economists were not too worried about the slide in
sentiment early this month.
"The Michigan index is not seasonally adjusted and tends to
be weak in February so the decrease in sentiment reported this
year may partially be a reflection of this seasonal pattern,"
said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex in Jersey
City, New Jersey, noted there was a "massive discrepancy"
between consumer sentiment and buying patterns.
"We are seeing better-than-expected retail sales on a weekly
basis," he said. "If we get three consecutive months of
200,000-plus new jobs, then sentiment may catch up."
Other data on Friday underscored the economy's firming tone.
The trade deficit widened to a six-month high of $48.8
billion in December as goods imports climbed to the highest
level since July 2008, just before the financial crisis caused
world trade to plunge.
U.S. exports grew slightly in December, with records set for
petroleum, services and advanced technology goods.
"The improvement in both import and export demand can be
seen as a positive development as it not only suggests that the
U.S. economy is enjoying improved global demand for its
products, but the improving U.S. economy is being reflected in
growing appetite for foreign goods," said Millan Mulraine,
senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The trade gap, however, was not as big as the government had
anticipated when it made its advance estimates for
fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
That, together with sturdy construction spending in December
and rising wholesale inventories, suggest the preliminary
reading of 2.8 percent growth in the final quarter of last year
could be raised to a 3.2 percent annual rate, economists said.
For the year, the U.S. trade gap swelled to $558.0 billion,
the largest since 2008. The widening trade deficit is expected
to slow growth in the first half of this year as a recession in
the euro zone hampers exports to the region.
Traders shrugged off the reports, remaining focused on
developments in Europe. U.S. stocks fell on news of a setback in
Greek debt bailout talks, while U.S. Treasury bond prices rose.
The dollar advanced against the euro.
GAP WITH CHINA WIDENS
The deficit with China last year soared to a record high
$295.5 billion, a development certain to reinforce concerns in
Congress about Beijing's currency and trade practices ahead of a
meeting next week between U.S. President Barack Obama and the
Asian giant's expected next leader, Vice President Xi Jinping.
U.S. exports to China jumped 13.1 percent to $103.9 billion.
But that was overwhelmed by a 9.4 percent increase in imports
from China, which pushed the tally to a record $399.3 billion.
Even as the U.S. trade shortfall with China grew, other data
on Friday showed China's overall current account surplus shrank
in 2011, offering Beijing fresh evidence to show critics of its
currency policy that it is relying less on external demand.
However, a big import drop in January combined with a
smaller export decline left China with the biggest trade surplus
in six months, confounding expectations of a further narrowing.
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Senate passed
legislation to pressure China to raise the value of its
currency, but that bill hit a dead end in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Many lawmakers believe that China deliberately undervalues
its currency to give its companies an unfair price advantage,
contributing to the huge bilateral deficit.
The U.S. trade deficits with the European Union and Canada
also expanded in 2011.