* New home sales fall, but prior months revised up
* Months' supply of homes at 6-year low
* Median price plunges from year-ago
* Consumer confidence rises in February
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 New U.S. home sales
fell in January but upward revisions to the prior months' data
and a drop in the supply of properties on the market added to
signs of a budding housing recovery.
In a further boost to the economy, a separate report
on Friday showed U.S. consumer confidence hit its
highest point in a year this month despite a strong rise in
gasoline prices.
"We are guardedly optimistic that we may be at an important
turning point for both the economy and the housing sector," said
Millan Mulraine, a senior macro Strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
The Commerce Department said sales of new single-family
homes slipped 0.9 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted
321,000-unit annual rate.
However data for October, November and December were revised
to show a much higher sales pace than previously reported,
giving the report a stronger tone and putting January's figure
above economists' expectations
Sales last month rose briskly in the Northeast and South but
fell sharply in the Midwest and the West.
A slew of recent data has led economists to lay aside
concerns that the economy would slow abruptly at the start of
this year. The U.S. unemployment rate hit a three-year low last
month, manufacturing has picked up and the housing sector is
stirring.
The brighter economic signs have helped lift the spirits of
U.S. households.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final index of
consumer sentiment in February edged up to 75.3, the highest
since February last year, from 75.0 in January.
The rise in confidence came even as Americans faced higher
prices for gasoline. Prices have jumped 8.8 percent since the
start of this year, according to the Energy Information Agency,
topping an average of $3.65 a gallon in the week through Monday.
The Obama administration is weighing the circumstances that
could warrant tapping the nation's strategic oil reserve, aware
that supply disruptions from Iran could harm the global economy,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday.
"There is a case for the use of the reserve in some
circumstances and we will continue to look at those and evaluate
that carefully," Geithner said on CNBC television.
President Barack Obama, who faces re-election in November,
is under pressure to give Americans relief from rising gasoline
prices, with Republicans blaming the administration's energy
policies for driving up oil prices to over $123 a barrel.
Economists expect the pain at the pump to be mitigated by
falling natural gas prices and do not anticipate a repeat of
2011 when spiking gasoline prices almost tipped the economy back
into recession.
GREEN SHOOTS EMERGING
Despite the drop in new homes sales last month the supply of
homes on the market fell to 5.6 months - the lowest since
January 2006 - from 5.7 months in December.
A 6-month supply is generally considered an ideal level and
the decline last month suggested the supply-demand situation in
the new homes market was coming into better balance. The
inventory of new homes on the market was the lowest on record.
But new home sales face stiff competition from previously
owned homes, which represent a much larger share of the market.
Many are selling at a huge discount because of foreclosures.
"The report shows traction for a housing industry anxious to
ascend from the bottom," said Mitchell Hochberg, principal at
Madden Real Estate Ventures in New York.
"To climb back, the foreclosure overhang needs to clear,
prospective home buyers must find it less difficult to qualify
for a mortgage and consumer confidence must improve."
The median price for a new home rose 0.3 percent last month
to $217,100, the highest since October. It was the second
straight month of gains. Compared to January last year, however,
the median price was down 9.6 percent.
Economists are optimistic the downward pressure on home
prices is set to ease, encouraged by recent declines in the
supply of unsold previously owned homes, which fell to a near
6-year low of 6.1 months in January.
Data this week showed home resales rose to a 1-1/2-year high
last month, and confidence among homebuilders in February neared
a five-year high. Still, both sales and home construction remain
far below their 2005 levels.