* ISM services index rises to 57.3 in Feb
* Factory orders fall 1.0 pct in Jan
* Treasury prices ease, stocks lower on China move
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 5 The U.S. services sector
expanded at its fastest pace in a year in February, helped by a
gain in new orders and as the housing market shows signs of
stabilizing.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
rose to 57.3 in February last month from 56.8 in January, in
sharp contrast to economists' expectations for a drop to 56.1.
It was the index's highest level since February 2011. The
services sector accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York, highlighted the gain in the forward-looking new orders
component.
"At this level of ISM, this is not really changing our view
that you're still looking at around a 2.0 percent year in terms
of GDP (growth), but it is holding up, and this is certainly
what you want to see."
Separate data showed a decline in new orders for factory
goods was not as steep as expected in January, while December's
gain was revised higher.
Monday's data prompted investment bank Goldman Sachs
to raise its outlook for first-quarter economic growth to 2.0
percent annualized from 1.9 percent.
Growth in the first three months of the year is seen backing
off from the 3 percent rate in the fourth quarter of 2011,
though a string of recent positive data has suggested underlying
resiliency. Expectations range from 1.9 percent to 2.5 percent.
U.S. PAYROLLS SEEN RISING
ISM's gauge of new orders improved to 61.2 from 59.4.
Real estate, rental and leasing sectors led growth, ISM
said, suggesting housing got a boost from the unseasonably
warmer weather.
Recent stronger data in the housing market has suggested the
sector is starting to heal.
The employment index eased to 55.7 from 57.4, on the heels
of the biggest jump on record in January. Economists said
February's reading was still consistent with a good rise in jobs
in the U.S. Labor Department's payrolls survey due Friday.
Friday's official employment report is expected to show the
economy added 210,000 jobs in February, down from a rise of
243,000 in January.
The ISM prices paid index jumped to 68.4 from 63.5,
suggesting that companies could start to be squeezed by higher
input costs.
"The question is how quickly those higher fuel costs can be
passed on to customers. Right now, suppliers are trying not to
pass the higher prices on right away because there's not a lot
of pricing power right now," Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM
non-manufacturing business survey committee, said in a
conference call.
The report was in contrast to data from the euro zone's
private sector earlier on Monday that showed Italian and Spanish
businesses dragged the currency bloc back into decline last
month.
It also diverged from ISM's manufacturing data released last
week that showed growth in that sector cooled last month.
U.S. FACTORY ORDERS SLIP IN JANUARY
The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
fell 1.0 percent, not as big as the 1.5 percent drop that
economists were expecting. Still, it was the biggest decline
since October 2010.
December was revised up to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent.
U.S. Treasury prices eased, but the data was eclipsed on
Wall Street by China's reduction in its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low. The three major U.S. stock indexes declined,
with both the Standard & Poor's Index and the Nasdaq near
session lows in early afternoon trading.
Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics,
noted there has been a recent disparity with so-called soft
survey data showing stronger growth than hard data figures.
"It is possible that the hard data are being held back by
temporary factors, such as expiring personal and business tax
credits. But the surveys could once again be over-egging the
improvement. As is often the case, the truth probably lies
somewhere in between," Dales wrote in a note.