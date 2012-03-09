* Nonfarm payrolls seen having risen by 210,000 in February
* Unemployment rate seen steady at 8.3 percent
* Average hourly earnings expected to gain 0.2 percent
* Solid job gains seen reducing need for Fed action
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. employment likely
grew solidly for a third straight month in February, a sign the
economic recovery is becoming more durable and in less need of
further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The economy probably created 210,000 jobs last month,
according to a Reuters survey, following January's tally of
243,000. The unemployment rate is expected to have held at a
three-year low of 8.3 percent.
If the forecasts are accurate, the government's jobs report
on Friday would mark the first time since early 2011 that
payrolls have grown by more than 200,000 for three months in a
row - an outcome that could bolster President Barack Obama's
chances of winning re-election.
"The improving labor market is another sign that the
recovery is broadening and reduces the urgency for the Fed to
act now," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania.
The Labor Department will release the employment report at
8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).
Although the job market is gaining some muscle, the pace of
improvement remains too slow to do much to absorb the 23.8
million Americans who are either out of work or underemployed.
Fed Chairman Bernanke last week described the labor market
as "far from normal" and said continued improvement would
require stronger demand for U.S. goods and services.
Still, he suggested the outlook would have to deteriorate in
order for the U.S. central bank to launch another round of bond
buying to drive interest rates lower. Officials said in January
they expected growth this year to be no higher than 2.7 percent.
The jobs report, which sets the tone for financial markets
worldwide, would add to the list of data highlighting the U.S.
economy's underlying strength.
It would also provide a hopeful sign for the global recovery
at a time that growth is slowing in China and the euro zone
appears to be sliding into recession. The jobless rate in the
17-nation euro zone area rose to 10.7 percent in January, the
highest since the euro started circulating in 2000.
NUMBERS GOOD FOR OBAMA
In contrast, the U.S. unemployment rate has dropped 0.8
percentage point since August, providing some relief to Obama,
who faces an election battle in which the economy has been
taking center stage.
Economists predict the jobless rate could fall below 8
percent by November, even if the recent firming in the jobs
market lures Americans who have given up the search for work
back into the labor force.
The possibility that discouraged workers resumed the hunt
for a job raises the risk that unemployment rose in February.
The labor force participation rate - the percentage of
working-age Americans either with a job or looking for one - is
near a 29-year low. If it were to rise, it would put upward
pressure on the jobless rate.
Employers have added about 1 million jobs since August,
according to the government's main payroll survey. The separate
survey of households that is used to measure the jobless rate
has shown even brisker hiring.
While some parts of the jobs market, such as construction,
have benefited from unseasonably warm winter weather, economists
say a genuine improvement is under way, even though they expect
a slight pull back in March.
Private companies are expected to again account for all the
job gains in February, with government employment seen falling
for a sixth straight month.
Manufacturing, which in January recorded the largest gain in
a year, is expected to dominate job creation in February,
reflecting stepped up auto production.
Most auto companies are taking on new workers and adding
shifts and overtime to meet pent-up demand after production was
disrupted early last year following the tsunami and earthquake
in Japan.
With the anticipated job gains in manufacturing, average
hourly earnings are expected to have increased 0.2 percent in
February after a similar increase in January. The overall work
week is expected to hold steady at 34.5 hours.
Earnings will be closely watched for signs of wage inflation
after unit labor costs grew much more strongly than initially
thought in the third and fourth quarters of 2011.
Outside manufacturing, construction payrolls are expected to
show another month of sizeable gains after adding a total of
52,000 jobs in December and January.
Although hiring has quickened, the economy faces persistent
long-term unemployment. In January, about 43 percent of the 12.8
million unemployed Americans had been out of work for more than
six months.
"We are not yet there in terms of getting everybody back to
work, that's going to take a while," said Steve Blitz, chief
economist at ITG Investment Research in New York.