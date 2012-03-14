* Import prices rise 0.4 percent in February
* Food prices post largest drop in three years
* Current account deficit widens sharply in 4th-quarter
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. import prices
rose in February on sharply higher oil costs, but there were few
other signs of imported inflation pressure and food prices
posted their largest decline in three years.
Import prices rose 0.4 percent after a downwardly revised
flat reading in January, the Labor Department said. Prices in
January were previously reported as having risen 0.3 percent.
Outside petroleum, import prices fell 0.2 percent last
month, pointing to a lack of inflation pressure elsewhere.
"We are going to see higher inflation because of the higher
gasoline and oil prices, but overall, if you look at the
underlying core inflation, it should remain relatively subdued,"
said Gregory Daco, a U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in
Lexington, Massachusetts.
Compared to February last year, import prices were up 5.5
percent - the smallest gain since December 2010 and down from a
6.9 percent increase in the 12 months through January.
The report came a day after the Federal Reserve said the
recent steep run-up in oil and gasoline prices would push
inflation up only temporarily.
But some economists do not share the Fed's contention. They
worry the central bank's easy monetary policy stance is a recipe
for inflation above the Fed's 2 percent target.
Consumer prices were up 2.7 percent year-on-year in January,
according to the Fed's favored gauge.
"The year-over-year inflation rate on import prices is
likely to moderate further in the early spring and some Fed
officials may see these data as providing evidence of easing
inflation pressures," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
"For our part, we do not expect that inflation will slow to
the Fed's forecast for 2012 and we remain concerned about the
medium-term inflation outlook given the highly accommodative
stance of monetary policy."
Data on Thursday is expected to show that energy pushed up
producer prices a relatively steep 0.5 percent last month,
according to a Reuters survey, while the consumer price index on
Friday is expected to advance 0.4 percent.
PETROLEUM PRICES SOAR
Last month, imported petroleum prices jumped 1.8 percent
after gaining 0.3 percent in January. Imported food prices fell
3.0 percent in February - the biggest decline since February
2009 - reversing January's 2.3 percent increase.
The Labor Department also said export prices rose 0.4
percent last month, the largest increase in five months.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed the
U.S. current account deficit widened to 3.24 percent of gross
domestic product in the fourth quarter from 2.84 percent in the
prior three months.
The deterioration in the current account - the broadest
measure of U.S. trade - reflected rising imports, falling
exports and a lower surplus of investment income as payments of
interest, dividends and profits on U.S.-owned assets abroad
increased. Corresponding receipts on foreign-owned assets in the
United States fell during the quarter.
Daco of IHS Global Insight said the United States' income
surplus was set to erode over time given the need to finance the
hefty U.S. deficits in trade and the federal budget.
He said, at the same time, the deficit in goods and services
trade was set to widen.
"Domestic activity will gradually accelerate and pull in
more imports from abroad, while higher oil prices raise the oil
import bill. In the meantime, a depressed European economy and
weaker emerging markets growth will weigh down on exports," he
said.
A third report showed demand for U.S. home purchases rose
for the third week in a row last week, though applications for
refinancing sagged and pulled a gauge of overall mortgage
finance activity lower.
Economists are hopeful the housing sector will no longer
drag on the economy this year, although sales and construction
activity remain at depressed levels.