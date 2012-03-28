* U.S. February durable goods orders rise 2.2 pct
* Gauge of future investment up 1.2 pct
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, March 28 New orders for long-lasting
U.S. factory goods increased only modestly in February,
supporting the view that economic growth in the first quarter
could be lackluster.
Durable goods orders rose 2.2 percent last month, missing
economists' forecasts and only partially reversing January's
sharp decline, Commerce Department data showed on Wednesday.
A gauge of future business investment also fell short of
forecasts.
"The economy is slowly improving, but it is definitely a
halting recovery where we're not accelerating to any great
degree," said Liam Dalton, president of Axiom Capital Management
in New York.
Manufacturing has been a key support for the United States'
recovery from the 2007-2009 recession, and a recent acceleration
in job growth has boosted hopes that extra income will create a
virtuous cycle that leads to more spending.
But economists have also been puzzled by a steep fall in the
unemployment rate given generally weak economic growth. The
jobless rate has dropped to 8.3 percent from 9.1 percent in
August.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday
that growth probably needs to pick up for the unemployment rate
to fall further. He reinforced his point on Tuesday, saying it
was too soon to declare victory in the recovery and declining to
rule out further action to spur stronger growth.
The durable goods data backs the view that growth will slow
in the first quarter to around a 2-percent annual rate, said
Capital Economics economist Paul Ashworth. That pace would
generally be seen as too weak to lower unemployment.
Business executives, however, are feeling more optimistic. A
survey released by the Business Roundtable on Wednesday showed
U.S. chief executives' economic outlook brightened in the first
quarter, with a growing number planning to hire more workers and
invest more in capital equipment.
LACKLUSTER GROWTH
In the fourth quarter, efforts by companies to restock
shelves helped gross domestic product expand at a 3.0 percent
annual rate. As the impetus from restocking fades, factory
output will slip absent a pick-up in orders.
The durables goods data suggested the factory sector might
not be growing as fast as analysts expected. U.S. stocks fell
after the data, and U.S. government debt prices were little
changed.
Economists expected orders for durable goods, which are
items from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three
years or more, to rise 3.0 percent in February.
Excluding transportation-related items, orders climbed 1.6
percent.
Orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for future business investment, edged 1.2
percent higher, missing analysts' expectations of a 2.0 percent
gain. They fell 3.7 percent in January.
A 3.9 percent increase in bookings for transportation
equipment in February, including a 6.0 percent jump in civilian
aircraft orders, helped drive overall orders higher. Boeing
received 237 orders for aircraft during the month, according to
the plane maker's website, up from 150 in January.
In a separate report, the Mortgage Bankers Association said
its gauge of loan requests for home purchases rose 3.3 percent
in the week ended March 23, the latest sign of rekindling
activity in the housing market.
Weakness in housing has been a major drag on the recovery
since a bubble in home prices popped and triggered a financial
crisis. The increase in home loan applications came despite
fixed 30-year mortgage rates rising to their highest level since
November.