* Private sector adds 209,000 jobs in March-ADP
* Service sector growth slows in March-ISM
* Mortgage applications rose last week-MBA
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. businesses added more
than 200,000 jobs in March, giving fresh evidence of r ecovery i n
the labor market, data showed on Wednesday.
The ADP National Employment Report showed the private sector
added 209,000 positions last month, slightly above economists'
expectations for a gain of 200,000 jobs.
Analysts said it did not change their forecasts for the
government's more comprehensive labor market report for March
due on Friday, which includes both public and private sector
employment.
Separate data showed a measure of employment in the vast
U.S. services sector also rose last month, even though the pace
of overall growth slowed. Analysts said the pullback was
expected after the index ran up to a year high in February.
Anthony Chan, chief economist at JPMorgan Private Wealth
Management, said some of the positive effects of the unusually
warm weather at the beginning of the year could be starting to
wear off but the easing in activity was not as deep as some had
feared.
"That worst-case scenario where the economy would completely
fall off a cliff and do a 'Thelma and Louise' is not happening,"
said Chan.
Overall, the day's data "tells us that the recovery
continues uninterrupted," Chan said.
But the economic reports were overshadowed on Wall Street as
investors were disappointed by the Federal Reserve's toned-down
talk on further stimulus to encourage the recovery. U. S. stocks
were down more than 1 percent in afternoon trading.
Federal Reserve policymakers backed away from the idea of
launching a third round of monetary action as the recovery
gradually improves, minutes from the U.S. central bank's last
meeting showed on Tuesday.
Still, the Fed's assessment of the economy remained
cautious. Economists expect growth to have slowed in the first
quarter compared to the 3.0 percent annualized rate seen in the
final months of last year.
ADP also revised higher the job gains seen in January and
February to 182,000 and 230,000, respectively. The report is
jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.
"There's still a very, very long way to go with this healing
we need to do in the labor market, but there is a little bit of
steam that's picking up here," said Sam Bullard, senior
economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"Firms are not able to get as much efficiency gains out of
employees; we've seen a pick-up in the work week but that can
only go so far. ... Firms are going to have to start looking at
adding more people to meet existing demand."
The nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor Department
on Friday is expected to show a net gain of 203,000 jobs last
month, including a rise in private payrolls of 218,000.
The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a three-year
low of 8.3 percent.
The Labor Department report has shown the economy added more
than 200,000 jobs in each of the last three months, helping to
keep the economic recovery on track.
Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for the Labor Department's payrolls numbers, though
the two sets of data are not always well correlated.
The average difference between ADP's figures and the
government-reported private jobs numbers over the last 12 months
was 1,000, according to Credit Suisse.
HOPE FOR HOUSING
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
fell to 56.0 last month from 57.3 in February, shy of
economists' forecasts for 57.0. The forward-looking new orders
component slipped to 58.8 from 61.2.
"We think it's consistent with the current tone of economic
activity and points to growth of about two percent," said Millan
Mulraine, senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The services sector accounts for about two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity. The employment index improved to 56.7 from
55.7, while a measure of prices paid fell back to 63.9 from
68.4.
Other reports on Wednesday provided hints of optimism for
the struggling housing market as applications for mortgages
gained last week, while home prices excluding distressed sales
managed to rise in February.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 4.8 percent in
the week ended March 30.
Data from CoreLogic showed overall home prices
declined 0.8 percent in February, but excluding cheaper
distressed sales, prices rose 0.7 percent.