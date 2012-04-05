* U.S. jobless claims fall 6,000 to 357,000 in latest week
* Claims at lowest since April 2008
* Planned layoffs at 10-month low in March
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 5 The number of Americans
lining up for new jobless benefits dropped to the lowest level
in nearly four years last week, according to a government report
that showed ongoing healing in the labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 6,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 357,000, the lowest level since April
2008, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
But the claims data could bolster the case that the healing
labor market is lowering the need for the Federal Reserve to do
more to boost growth.
New claims have fallen sharply in recent months, boosting
expectations the end of a long cycle of heavy layoffs will lead
to more hiring.
"You put this number with the other job numbers we have seen
and they show the labor market continues to grow," said Stan
Shipley, an economist at ISI International Strategy and
Investment in New York.
U.S. stocks were mixed, focusing instead on a rise in
Spanish bond yields that renewed concerns about the euro zone's
financial health. Prices for U.S. government debt rose while
euro weakened against the dollar.
The weekly jobless report, which showed new claims were just
above analysts' forecasts, has no direct relationship to the
March employment report due on Friday.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard,
while not a voting member of the Fed's policy setting committee
this year, said on Thursday the central bank should now pause
and assess developments in the economy.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a more reliable
measure of labor market trends, declined 4,250 to 361,750.
"The claims data are consistent with modest job growth in
March," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in
New York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the employment report
will show the U.S. economy added 203,000 jobs last month,
notching up a fourth straight month of solid job gains.
That would mark the longest stretch of monthly employment
gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
Some economists think an unseasonably warm winter helped
boost hiring in recent months.
Reports from U.S. retailers suggested good weather continued
to help sales in March, prompting some retailers to raise their
profit expectations for the quarter.
Employers also appear optimistic enough to hold onto staff.
The number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms fell in March to the
lowest level in 10 months, according to the report from
consultants Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
The Labor Department report showed continued claims, which
measures the number of people still receiving benefits under
state programs after an initial week of aid, fell to its lowest
since August 2008.
"(That is a sign) that not only layoffs have fallen, but
those that have lost jobs are finding employment more quickly,"
Nomura economist Ellen Zentner said.
Still, it remains clear the recovery in the labor market has
a long way to go. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at a
8.3 percent in March.
Thursday's claims data showed 7.05 million people were
claiming unemployment benefits during the week ended March 17
under all programs. That was 107,760 lower than during the prior
week.