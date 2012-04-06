* Nonfarm jobs rise 120,000 in March
* Private employers add 121,000 job, services slows sharply
* Unemployment rate falls to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent
* Weak report keeps QE3 on the table
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 6 U.S. employers hired far
fewer workers in March than in previous months, keeping the door
open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support
for a still sluggish economy.
The report was seized upon by Republicans hoping to make the
weak economy the centerpiece of their campaign for November's
presidential and congressional elections.
Even as the unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of
8.2 percent, job growth slowed to 120,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, the smallest increase since October.
That was less than half the average monthly increase in the
prior three months and way below the lowest estimate in a
Reuters survey. Economists had expected an increase of
203,000 and the jobless rate to hold at 8.3 percent.
The numbers likely reflected the fading boost from
unseasonably warm winter weather and brought the job market,
which had been showing surprising strength since December, more
in line with signs of a broader slowdown in the overall economy.
It also backed the caution expressed by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke last week about whether the labor market could sustain
gains above the 200,000 mark when economic growth is tracking a
sub-par rate.
The data raises the chances of the U.S. central bank
launching a third bond buying program or quantitative easing.
"The economy may not be growing as strongly as the data
around the turn of the year, benefiting from favorable weather,
suggested," said Michelle Girard, senior economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut. "While QE3 may not be seen as the odds-on
bet, nothing can be ruled out."
Retail employment surprisingly fell for the second straight
month, r esulting in the vast private services sector adding jobs
at the slowest pace in seven months.
Economists were puzzled by the drop given that retailers
such as Macy's and Target reported brisk business in March.
Manufacturing jobs picked up, even though the workweek fell
slightly. Factory jobs have increased b y 120,000 so far this
year, he lped by carmakers trying to meet pent-up demand for
motor vehicles.
The gains in manufacturing contributed to lifting hourly
earnings by five cents last month, which should help to support
spending.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rallied on the report, pushing
yields to more than three-week lows, as investors anticipated
further bond purchases by the Fed. The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies.
U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent, suggesting that
shares could fall on Monday when the New York Stock Exchange
reopens after being closed for the Good Friday holiday.
GIVE UP THE SEARCH FOR WORK
The cooling in hiring last month, if sustained, could hurt
President Barack Obama's chances of re-election in November.
White House economic adviser Gene Sperling said the data
showed the U.S. economy is making progress, but still has a long
way to go.
"The economy's on a much much better trajectory than it was
when the president came to office and we just have to keep at
the policies and keep doing the things that are helping the
economy recover," Sperling told Reuters TV.
Mitt Romney, his likely Republican opponent, called the
report "very troubling".
"It is increasingly clear the Obama economy is not working
and that after three years in office the President's excuses
have run out," he said.
While the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since
January 2009, that was mainly because some people gave up the
search for work. The household survey - from which the jobless
rate is derived and is separate to the measure of new jobs -
showed a drop in employment for the first time since June.
The unemployment rate has fallen from 9.1 percent in August.
In one of only a few bright parts of the report, a broad
measure of unemployment, which includes people who want to work
but have stopped looking and those working only part time but
who want more work, fell to a three-year low of 14.5 percent
from 14.9 percent.
The economy is believed to have slowed in the first quarter
to around a 2 percent annual growth rate from the 3 percent rate
in the October-December period.
Despite the slowdown in job growth last month, several
economists said it was not the start of a new trend and were
hopeful the labor market would not see a repeat of the spring of
2010 and 2011 when job creation faltered.
"This is not the new run rate for payrolls, but it will feed
fears that will work to the advantage of the Fed because it will
keep rates lower," said Eric Green, chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
"This will fade because we have had this adjustment for the
seasonal effects. What we do from here is we move back to
200,000 (jobs) in coming months."
Last month, the services sector added only 90,000, a sharp
step back from February's 204,000 gain in payrolls. That was in
stark contrast with a survey on the services sector, showing a
relatively strong increase in employment.
Retail employment fell dropped 33,800 after falling 28,600
the prior month.
"It's puzzling, I don't think it will continue because the
reports from retailers have generally been upbeat. I struggle to
understand why these numbers would be so negative," said Nigel
Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
Construction hiring fell 7,000, the second straight monthly
decline. Temporary help, a harbinger of future hiring, dropped
7,500. Th at was first decline since June an d followed a 54,900
rise in February.
Government employment edged down 1,000 after rising 7,000 in
February.