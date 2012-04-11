* Fed says manufacturing picking up, autos a bright spot
By Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. economic activity kept
growing moderately in the late winter months but rising energy
prices were beginning to worry manufacturers and retailers
across the country, the Federal Reserve said on We dnesday.
"Reports from the 12 Federal Reserve districts indicated
that the economy continued to expand at a modest to moderate
pace from mid-February through late March," the central bank
said in its latest "Beige Book" summary of national activity.
Positive signs, it said, included stronger manufacturing
activity, steady hiring and improved retail business in much of
the country. But overlying that was a sense of concern that
costlier energy and rising gasoline prices were a threat.
"While the near-term outlook for household spending was
encouraging, contacts in several districts expressed concerns
that rising gas prices could limit discretionary spending in the
months to come," it added.
The report, based on data collected before April 2, comes
from business contacts in each of the 12 districts that have
regional Fed banks and is thus seen as a real-life complement to
the more academic speeches and analyses that flow from the
central bank.
Its description of growth at a "modest to moderate pace" was
unchanged from the prior summary issued at the end of February.
But coming after last week's government report showing only
120,000 jobs created in March, the fewest since October, it
sounded a bit more upbeat about the job market.
"Hiring was steady or showed a modest increase across many
districts," it said. "Difficulty finding qualified workers,
especially for high skilled positions, was frequently reported."
Fed policymakers will use the information to assess the
economy when they meet April 23-24 to consider whether to change
interest-rate policy.
Atlanta Fed Bank President Dennis Lockhart, a voting member
of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said on
W ednesday he would be "somewhat reticent to consider another
round of quantitative easing" at this time.
The Beige Book's caution about rising energy prices seemed
to be borne out in separate Labor Department data showing
imported petroleum costs were still on the rise.
March import prices climbed by the most in nearly a year on
sharply higher petroleum costs, the Labor Department said.
Imported petroleum prices alone increased 4.3 percent, the
biggest gain since April 2011.
That helped drive overall import prices up 1.3 percent for
the biggest monthly gain since April 2011, the Labor Department
added.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected import prices to
rise 0.8 percent last month. February's data was revised to show
a 0.1 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.4
percent increase.
The data underscores the size of the price shock that is
stinging Americans when they refuel their cars.
There are ample signs that higher gasoline prices are a
weight on the U.S. economy, still burdened by high unemployment
and a soft housing sector following the 2007-2009 recession.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week despite
a drop in the average interest rate for 30-year mortgages, the
Mortgage Bankers Association said in a separate report on
Wednesday.,
As for export prices, the Labor Department report showed
they rose 0.8 percent last month, above analysts' expectations
for a 0.4 percent gain. Export prices increased 0.4 percent in
February.
Markets showed little direct reaction to any of the day's
data. Stock prices were higher near the trading session's close
but that followed five days of losses. Treasury debt prices were
lower.
U.S data scheduled for release on Thursday is expected to
show tame price pressures at a wholesale level, with producer
prices seen rising 0.2 percent in March when stripping out food
and energy.